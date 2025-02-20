Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e on Wednesday as the newest entry-level iPhone. The latest iPhone packs a 6.1-inch display and A18 chip similar to the standard iPhone 16 but the new model lacks a few key photography features. Apple's new dedicated Camera Control button is also not available on the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e arrived with upgrades over 2022's iPhone SE. The handset offers Face ID and has a USB Type-C port.

As per Apple's iPhone comparison page that differentiates the specifications and features of different iPhone models, the iPhone 16e does not boast the "latest generation" Photographic Styles. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, offer the latest-generation Photographic Styles. The iPhone 16e is listed with support for “Photographic Styles” without including “latest-generation,” indicating that the model sports basic photo filters like old models.

Photographic Styles adjust specific colours in certain parts of photos to create the desired look. Users can customise tone, contrast, and warmth of the image during capture. The Photographic Style of a user will be saved and reflected across all of the photos they take. After users choose a Photographic Style, they can also make adjustments to it in Camera or edit it in the Photos app.

The iPhone 16e comes with new camera features that weren't available on the now-discontinued iPhone SE. It has a binged A18 chip, access to Apple Intelligence features, and a 48-megapixel main camera as the base iPhone 16. It also lacks the dedicated Camera Control button available in other iPhone 16 models. This button located on the side lets users access the camera quickly.

iPhone 16e Price, Specifications

The iPhone 16e was launched with a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The 256GB and 512GB storage configurations are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. It will go on pre-orders starting February 21 and will go on sale on February 28.

The newly launched iPhone 16e runs on iOS 18 and has Face ID. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it runs on a 3nm A18 chip and supports Apple Intelligence features. It carries a single 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It boasts a USB Type-C port for charging and it supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. It also features Apple's 5G modem.