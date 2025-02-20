Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 16e Lacks Apple’s Latest Photographic Styles Feature

All other devices from the iPhone 16 lineup offer the latest generation Photographic Styles.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2025 19:11 IST
iPhone 16e Lacks Apple’s Latest Photographic Styles Feature

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16e runs on iOS 18 and has a Face ID feature

Highlights
  • Photographic Styles adjust specific colours in certain parts of photos
  • Apple released the iPhone 16 last year
  • iPhone 16e sports basic photo filters like old models
Advertisement

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e on Wednesday as the newest entry-level iPhone. The latest iPhone packs a 6.1-inch display and A18 chip similar to the standard iPhone 16 but the new model lacks a few key photography features. Apple's new dedicated Camera Control button is also not available on the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e arrived with upgrades over 2022's iPhone SE. The handset offers Face ID and has a USB Type-C port.

As per Apple's iPhone comparison page that differentiates the specifications and features of different iPhone models, the iPhone 16e does not boast the "latest generation" Photographic Styles. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 PlusiPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, offer the latest-generation Photographic Styles. The iPhone 16e is listed with support for “Photographic Styles” without including “latest-generation,” indicating that the model sports basic photo filters like old models.

Photographic Styles adjust specific colours in certain parts of photos to create the desired look. Users can customise tone, contrast, and warmth of the image during capture. The Photographic Style of a user will be saved and reflected across all of the photos they take. After users choose a Photographic Style, they can also make adjustments to it in Camera or edit it in the Photos app.

The iPhone 16e comes with new camera features that weren't available on the now-discontinued iPhone SE. It has a binged A18 chip, access to Apple Intelligence features, and a 48-megapixel main camera as the base iPhone 16. It also lacks the dedicated Camera Control button available in other iPhone 16 models. This button located on the side lets users access the camera quickly.

iPhone 16e Price, Specifications

The iPhone 16e was launched with a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The 256GB and 512GB storage configurations are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. It will go on pre-orders starting February 21 and will go on sale on February 28.

The newly launched iPhone 16e runs on iOS 18 and has Face ID. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it runs on a 3nm A18 chip and supports Apple Intelligence features. It carries a single 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It boasts a USB Type-C port for charging and it supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. It also features Apple's 5G modem.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, Apple, iPhone 16e Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Unveils AI Co-Scientist, a Gemini 2.0-Powered Multi-Agent System to Speed Up Scientific Discovery

Related Stories

iPhone 16e Lacks Apple’s Latest Photographic Styles Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Officially DiscontinuesÂ These iPhone Models in India
  2. iPhone 16e With 6.1-Inch OLED Screen, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Price in Europe Leaks Ahead of Launch
  4. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch IND vs BAN Online
  5. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 17 - Feb 23): Baby John, Daaku Maharaaj, and More
  6. Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Sale Date Tipped
  7. iPhone 16e Lacks This Camera Feature From iPhone 16
  8. Duplicity OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Google's New Multi-Agent AI Tool Can Collaborate With Scientists
  10. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Observe Rare Plastic Ice, A Hybrid Form of Ice and Water, Under Extreme Pressure and Heat
  2. Paytm Solar Soundbox With Full-Day Battery Life Launched for Merchants
  3. Vivo T4x 5G to Reportedly Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  4. iPhone 16e Lacks Apple’s Latest Photographic Styles Feature
  5. Google Unveils AI Co-Scientist, a Gemini 2.0-Powered Multi-Agent System to Speed Up Scientific Discovery
  6. JWST Identifies Cooling Gas in Phoenix Cluster, Unlocking Star Formation Process
  7. Tesla’s First EV Shipments Reportedly Expected at Mumbai Port Soon; Initial Sales in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai
  8. Tecno Camon 40 Series Set to Debut at MWC 2025; Will Feature Upgraded Universal Tone
  9. Google Chrome for iOS Is Getting a ‘Search Screen with Google Lens’ Feature
  10. Exoplanet WASP-121 b’s Atmosphere Features Iron Rains, Jet Streams, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »