Ray-Ban Meta Glasses could soon benefit from a huge upgrade with the addition of small screens, according to a report. The next iteration of the wearable device is said to be launched as soon as next year, and screens may be leveraged to display notifications and perform other functions. Notably, this development builds upon Meta Platforms' ambition to develop lightweight wearable headsets that could potentially replace smartphones as primary computing devices.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Displays

According to a Financial Times report, the next iteration of Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (review) may be equipped with small screens that could be used to display notifications as well as responses to queries received from Meta AI — the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual assistant.

The $299 (roughly Rs. 25,000) smart glasses, which have been developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, come equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers, and microphones which enable users to capture snapshots, listen to music, and have conversations — all on the go. The report suggests that while the first version of the displays on the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses would only show simple text and images, it would be a step towards realising CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision of augmented reality (AR) glasses that “transpose a virtual world” upon real life.

This purported device could be launched as early as the second half of 2025, the publication adds.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms is reported to continue developing Orion, its AR glasses that are equipped with holographic displays and feature support for Meta AI. The company unveiled its prototype at the Meta Connect 2024 event in September after nearly a decade of development. While this iteration wasn't made available commercially, the company is planning to introduce a version for customers within the next few years.

As per FT, the social media giant's ambitions have been bolstered due to the positive response towards its AR glasses and has reportedly fast-tracked its development to turn it into a consumer product. However, it faces several challenges, including developing a product that has adequate performance and decent battery life while being priced at a desirable price point. There are supply chain-related challenges too, as per the report.