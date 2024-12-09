Technology News
Apple Working With Sony to Bring PlayStation VR2 Controller Support to Vision Pro: Mark Gurman

Apple has been reportedly talking to third-party developers to add PlayStation VR2 controller support to their games.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2024 11:57 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro has an M2 chip under the hood

Highlights
  • Apple's teaming up with Sony to change gaming experience on Vision Pro
  • Apple approached Sony to kickstart this effort earlier this year
  • PlayStation VR 2 controllers could be available via Apple’s stores
Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at WWDC last year. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant seems to be trying to improve its headset for gaming by adding support for third-party hand controllers in the device's visionOS software. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is joining hands with Sony to allow the use of third-party VR hand controllers with the Vision Pro. Beyond gaming, the controllers are expected to enhance productivity tasks and media editing in VisionOS. However, there's no word yet on when the partnership will pitch up. Apple Vision Pro currently supports PlayStation 5 and Xbox controllers.

Apple Reportedly Collaborating With Sony

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that Vision Pro will soon gain support for Sony PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. Apple reportedly approached Sony to kickstart this effort earlier this year. "Inside Sony, the work has been a monthslong undertaking, I'm told" he added. Gurman asserts that Apple has discussed the plan with third-party developers asking them to add PlayStation VR2 controller support to their games.

Apple and Sony planned to announce support for the controllers “weeks ago”, but the duo postponed the rollout, Gurman wrote. Besides playing VR games, the controllers could navigate visionOS and offer precise control in apps like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Photoshop. The PlayStation VR2 controllers are expected to be available via Apple's online stores and retail outlets.

Apple has reportedly prototyped a “wand” for the Vision Pro. This would be more of an Apple Pencil-like tool for precise control, rather than gaming. 

Currently, PS5 and Xbox controllers are supported by Vision Pro, but they lack the six degrees of freedom (6DOF) needed for precise VR gaming controls.

Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset Vision Pro at its WWDC 2023. It is currently up for sale in select countries, including the US, China, Europe, and Japan with an initial price tag of $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000). The headset supports augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies and runs on the visionOS operating system. It is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage configurations. The device runs on Apple's M2 processor and has an R1 chip under the hood.

A cheaper version of the Vision headset is rumoured to launch early next year with a price tag of around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,68,000). It is expected to run on a less powerful processor and could be made of cheaper materials.

 

Further reading: Apple, Sony, Apple Vision Pro, PS VR2, PlayStation
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
