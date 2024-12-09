Honor 90 GT was launched in China in December 2023. A successor to the handset may arrive soon. The company has announced that new Honor GT products will be unveiled later this month. The company has yet to confirm the moniker of the upcoming devices. The design of one of the upcoming phones, speculated to be Honor 100 GT, has been revealed as well. Previously, some key specifications of a purported Honor 100 GT smartphone had surfaced online, suggesting an upgraded battery and chipset over the existing Honor 90 GT.

New Honor GT Launch

Honor confirmed in a Weibo post that the new Honor GT products will launch in China on December 16 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). The company has yet to reveal the monikers of the upcoming devices. One of the new launches is speculated to be the Honor 100 GT.

The post teases the design of an Honor GT phone with a rectangular rear camera module. It holds two camera sensors and a pill-shaped LED unit. One corner of the rear camera module is inscribed with the letter "GT." The teaser shows the phone in a white/silver colourway. The phone is confirmed to run on MagicOS.

Honor 100 GT Features (Expected)

The purported Honor 100 GT has been tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a "high-density silicon" battery. It is expected to get a flat LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution and eye-protection technology.

The Honor 100 GT will likely get a 50-megapixel Sony "IMX9xx" primary rear sensor, according to the earlier leak. The handset is expected to be equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

Notably, the Honor 90 GT sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system including a Sony IMX800 main camera sensor. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,664 x 1,200 pixels) OLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. For security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.