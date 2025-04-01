Technology News
iOS 19 to Bring 'Glassy' Effects, Consistent User Interface Dynamics to iPhone: Mark Gurman

iOS 19’s home screen may come with round icons, replacing the rounded square iconography that Apple has used for years.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 15:05 IST
iOS 19 to Bring ‘Glassy’ Effects, Consistent User Interface Dynamics to iPhone: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to preview the iOS 19 update at WWDC 2025 in June

Highlights
  • Apple reportedly aims to unify UI elements across iPhone and more devices
  • iOS 19 may bring glass effects throughout the user interface
  • Core apps may get a refreshed appearance, aligning with visionOS
iOS 19 will bring a visual overhaul to the iPhone with more consistency for controls, icons, buttons, according to claims by a seasoned journalist. Apple is expected to debut its iOS 18 successor at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 which kicks off on June 9. The journalist claims that Apple's next generation operating system (OS) will minimise the visual differences across devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple Vision Pro and deliver a more unified experience.

Visual Overhaul Coming to iOS 19

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shed light on Apple's plans for iOS 19 in an hour-long Q & A session with Tim Stenovec, anchor of Bloomberg Businessweek Daily. The journalist reiterated that the OS will undergo the biggest overhaul since iOS 7 which was introduced in 2013. It is said to come with user interface (UI) elements akin to visionOS, the OS powering the Apple Vision Pro headset.

One of the rumoured changes is glass effects throughout the UI. This was previously reported to arrive with iOS 18 last year but the update introduced no major visual changes. This was attributed to the company shifting focus on delivering Apple Intelligence features. Apple now reportedly aims to introduce new visual system elements with its upcoming OS update, bringing a more cohesive experience across devices.

With the reported “pretty dramatic set of changes” in iOS 19, Apple aims to mitigate differences in system actions such as hamburger menus and menu buttons, the menu bar, and button for closing applications. The journalist claims that the iPhone maker will rework some applications to aid a new generation of users in better understanding the devices. While details about which apps could receive an overhaul remain unknown, Gurman says that the core applications are likely to get an appearance consistent with other OSes.

Previous reports suggest that iOS 19's home screen may come with round icons, replacing the rounded square iconography that Apple has used for years. It is said to resemble the ones seen on visionOS. Thus, the update is said to focus more on delivering a major visual overhaul than adding new features to the iPhone.

Comments


Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

Comment
