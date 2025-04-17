Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Renders Leaked Online; Said to Get Snapdragon Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery

Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Renders Leaked Online; Said to Get Snapdragon Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery

Honor 400 Pro is tipped to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits brightness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 12:09 IST
Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Renders Leaked Online; Said to Get Snapdragon Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery

Photo Credit: 91mobiles/ @Sudhanshu1414

Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are tipped to run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

Highlights
  • Honor 400 Pro is likely to have an IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are said to provide several AI features
  • They are expected to have a 200-megapixel main rear camera
Advertisement

Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are said to be in the works as direct successors to last year's Honor 300  and Honor 300 Pro. Ahead of their official unveiling, details of the handsets have leaked online, offering a look at their specifications and design. The Honor 400 is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, whereas the Honor 400 Pro is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. They are expected to have a 200-megapixel main rear camera and 5,300mAh battery units.

91mobiles, in association with Sudhanshu Ambhore, leaked the renders and specifications of the unannounced Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro. In the alleged renders, the vanilla model has a hole punch display with flat edges and slim bezels, and is seen with a dual rear camera setup. It is shown in gold and black shades. The Honor 400 Pro, on the other hand, is seen with a quad-curved display with a pill-shaped cutout in the centre. It appears to have a triple camera setup on the back and is shown in grey and black shades.

Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Both Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are tipped to run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 custom skin. They are said to pack a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a 5,300mAh battery. They could offer dual SIM support, stereo speakers, NFC connectivity, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They are tipped to have an SGS five-star drop resistance build.

The Honor 400 is tipped to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits peak brightness. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset like the Honor 300. The phone could offer a dual rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It is said to have an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build and 66W wired fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Honor 400 Pro is tipped to boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits brightness. Like the Honor 300 Pro, the new model is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It will reportedly carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro model is said to have 100W fast charging support.

The Honor 400 Pro is likely to have an IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It could measure 8.1mm in thickness and weigh 205 grams.

Lastly, the displays on the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are said to provide different AI features like dynamic dimming, AI defocus eyecare, and ultra-dark mode. Both models could offer features like AI Translation, AI Writing Tools, AI Summary, AI Recorder, AI Minutes, and AI Subtitles.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro, Honor 400 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support Ahead of April 22 Launch

Related Stories

Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Renders Leaked Online; Said to Get Snapdragon Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  2. Samsung Allegedly Reveals Entire Release Schedule of One UI 7 Update
  3. Moto Book 60 With 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India
  4. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support
  5. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
  6. Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro Images, Full Specifications Leaked Online
  7. These Infinix Phones Will Get Android 15-Based XOS 15 Soon
  8. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4.1 With Fixes for Exploited Vulnerabilities
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch
  10. CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Run on This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox's Stream Your Own Game Feature Rolls Out to Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers on Xbox Series S/X
  2. Moto Book 60 With 14-Inch 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 240H Processor Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7.2mm Thin Profile Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Renders Leaked Online; Said to Get Snapdragon Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery
  5. Apple Vision Air Could Debut as Thin and Light Mixed Reality Headset, Tipster Claims
  6. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support Ahead of April 22 Launch
  7. Samsung Reportedly Delays One UI 7 Rollout for Select Galaxy Phones to May and Later
  8. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4.1 Update With Fixes for Exploited Security Vulnerabilities, CarPlay Issue
  9. Researchers Find Evidence of Fire Building Techniques in Europe During the Last Ice Age
  10. Solo Indian Developer Announces Cricket-Rhythm PC Title Bat to the Beat, Will Launch on Steam in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »