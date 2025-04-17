Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are said to be in the works as direct successors to last year's Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro. Ahead of their official unveiling, details of the handsets have leaked online, offering a look at their specifications and design. The Honor 400 is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, whereas the Honor 400 Pro is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. They are expected to have a 200-megapixel main rear camera and 5,300mAh battery units.

91mobiles, in association with Sudhanshu Ambhore, leaked the renders and specifications of the unannounced Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro. In the alleged renders, the vanilla model has a hole punch display with flat edges and slim bezels, and is seen with a dual rear camera setup. It is shown in gold and black shades. The Honor 400 Pro, on the other hand, is seen with a quad-curved display with a pill-shaped cutout in the centre. It appears to have a triple camera setup on the back and is shown in grey and black shades.

Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Both Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are tipped to run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 custom skin. They are said to pack a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a 5,300mAh battery. They could offer dual SIM support, stereo speakers, NFC connectivity, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They are tipped to have an SGS five-star drop resistance build.

The Honor 400 is tipped to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits peak brightness. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset like the Honor 300. The phone could offer a dual rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It is said to have an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build and 66W wired fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Honor 400 Pro is tipped to boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits brightness. Like the Honor 300 Pro, the new model is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It will reportedly carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro model is said to have 100W fast charging support.

The Honor 400 Pro is likely to have an IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It could measure 8.1mm in thickness and weigh 205 grams.

Lastly, the displays on the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are said to provide different AI features like dynamic dimming, AI defocus eyecare, and ultra-dark mode. Both models could offer features like AI Translation, AI Writing Tools, AI Summary, AI Recorder, AI Minutes, and AI Subtitles.

