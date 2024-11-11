Technology News
Realme GT 7 Pro India will also offer a Live photos feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 14:56 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro seen in a Mars Design option

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in India on November 26
  • The India variant is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro will come with an IP69-rated build
Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in India on November 26 at 12pm IST. The phone was unveiled in China earlier this month. The Indian variant is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart. Previously, the company has confirmed that the variant in India will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and have a similar design as the Chinese version. Now Realme has revealed several camera specifications and features of the handset. The build details of the Realme GT 7 Pro have been confirmed too.

Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro will be equipped with a 1/1.95-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom support, the company confirmed on an official microsite. As part of its triple rear camera unit, it will include a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor as well as an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter.

In a press release, the company also revealed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will offer an underwater photography mode without requiring a case. This will be possible thanks to the IP69-rated build that is claimed to withstand depths of up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. The handset also features a sonic water-draining speaker which is said to ensure no water residue remains in the smartphone speaker.

Meanwhile, the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the phone is claimed to work underwater. Users will also be able to switch between cameras, zoom, and perform other camera actions as well. The company said that the handset will come with an AI Snap Mode which will support up to 30 images per second with a shutter speed of 1/10266 seconds. It can be used to capture high-speed moving objects with precision and clarity, according to the company.

The Realme GT 7 Pro India variant will also support a Live Photo feature. Although the company has yet to confirm the front camera details of the phone, the Chinese variant has a 16-megapixel sensor. The Indian version will likely get the same selfie camera.

According to the official microsite, the Realme GT 7 Pro will be available in India in Galaxy Grey and Mars Design colourways. The Amazon microsite for the handset confirms its eventual availability on the e-commerce site.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
