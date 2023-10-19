Technology News

Apple Probing Screen 'Flickering' Issue Impacting Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2: Report

Apple has reportedly hinted that a software fix for the screen flickering issue could be on the way for affected Apple Watch models.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 October 2023 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 (pictured) was launched in September at Apple's 'Wonderlust' launch event

Highlights
  • Apple is looking into user reports of screen flickering on Apple Watch
  • The issues are said to affect the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2
  • Apple has reportedly suggested that a software fix might be on the way
Apple is reportedly probing complaints of screen flickering affecting two Apple Watch models running on watchOS 10. The California-based company has asked Apple Authorized Service Providers to refrain from repairing Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models and ask customers to make sure their affected models are updated to the latest version, according to a report. Apple is expected to roll out watchOS 10.1, the first notable software update for its operating system for smartwatches since September, but it is unclear whether the flickering issues will be fixed with this update.

MacRumors reports that Apple on Wednesday issued an internal service memo to Apple Authorized Service Providers stating that it is investigating an issue affecting some Apple Watch models that causes the screen to flicker or pulse for a short period. The problem appears to be related to the always-on mode on the smartwatch, but does not specify which models are affected.

apple watch flickering bug reddit apple watch reddit

Apple Watch Ultra 2 users are complaining of flickering and colour tint issues
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Reddit

 

Based on user reports on Reddit and Apple's community forum, users with the latest models — the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 — appear to be affected by the issue. One user states that the Watch Ultra 2 screen flickers when the wearer raises their wrist,  while another says that the issue occurs when a timer is running on the smartwatch and when the Modular Ultra watch face is in use.

Another user on the same thread on Reddit complains that some complications on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 flash pink when raising their wrist. The issue persists on a replacement watch provided by Apple, according to another user. On Apple's community forum, two users have complained that the same issue is affecting their Apple Watch Series 9 when they raise the screen to wake the watch.  

Meanwhile, updating to watchOS 10.1 beta 3, which was recent rolled out, appears to resolve the issue for a user on the Reddit thread. According to the MacRumors report, Apple has asked Apple Authorized Service Providers to refrain from repairing affected Apple Watch models and ask users to update their devices to future software releases, which suggests that this is a software-related issue. However, it is currently unclear whether updating to watchOS 10.1 — expected to roll out next week — will resolve the screen flickering issues on the affected Apple Watch models.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch, Apple Watch screen flicker, Apple Watch screen flickering, watchOS 10 bugs, watchOS 10, watchOS 10.1, Apple
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
