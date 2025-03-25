Technology News
Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Boat Storm Infinity may last for up to 20 days with regular use, the company claims.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2025 16:59 IST
Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Storm Infinity comes with an IP68 dust and water-resistant build

Highlights
  • Boat Storm Infinity sports a 1.83-inch rectangular display
  • The smartwatch is compatible with the Boat Crest app
  • The Boat Storm Infinity carries a 550mAh battery
Boat Storm Infinity smartwatch was launched in India on Tuesday. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days with heavy usage. The company claims that the 550mAh battery in the smartwatch can last up to 20 days with regular use. It supports fast charging, Bluetooth calling, and several health monitoring features like heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep and stress trackers. The watch has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is equipped with a functional crown. 

Boat Storm Infinity Price in India, Availability

Boat Storm Infinity price in India is set at Rs. 1,299, the company said in a press release. It is offered in Active Black, Brown, Cherry Blossom, Deep Blue, Jade Gold, Silver Mist, Sports Black, and Sports Green band colour options. The smartwatch is currently available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Boat Lifestyle website.

Boat Storm Infinity Features, Specifications

The Boat Storm Infinity sports a 1.83-inch rectangular display with a 240x284 pixels resolution and 500 nits brightness level. It supports a Flick-to-Wake gesture. The watch comes with nylon strap and a functional, rotating crown placed on the right edge of the watch body.

Boat's newest smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and is equipped with inbuilt speaker and microphone. The Boat Storm Infinity has an SOS mode to alert emergency contacts promptly. It supports the Find My Device feature, which helps locate misplaced paired smartphones.

The Boat Storm Infinity comes with more than 100 preset sports modes. Among health and wellness features, the smartwatch helps track heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress levels. It allows users to monitor menstrual cycles as well. It is equipped with a sedentary alert and guided breathing exercises. The watch also offers alarm, stopwatch, weather updates, flashlight, games, calendar, and calculator support, as well as music and camera control.

Boat claims that the Storm Infinity can last for up to 20 days with regular use. The watch packs a 550mAh battery and is said to provide a battery life of up to 15 days with heavy usage. With ASAP Charge technology, the smartwatch is said to charge from one to 100 percent in 60 minutes. The watch has an IP68 dust and water-resistant build and weighs 45g.

Sucharita Ganguly
