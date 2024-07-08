Technology News
CMF Watch Pro 2, Buds Pro 2 Battery, Other Specifications Leaked via FCC Listing Ahead of Launch Today: Report

CMF Watch Pro 2 is confirmed to sport a circular dial which will be interchangeable, unlike its predecessor which came with a square display.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 July 2024 11:25 IST
Photo Credit: X/CMF

CMF will launch its smartphone alongside smartwatch and TWS earbuds during the Community Update

Highlights
  • Specifications of CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 are reported to leak
  • The smartwatch is tipped to have a 295mAh battery and a circular display
  • CMF Buds Pro 2 will come with 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation
CMF, the sub-brand by Carl Pei's Nothing, is scheduled to launch its first-ever smartphone alongside the CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 today (July 8) at 2:30pm IST. Ahead of their official debut in India and the global markets, the battery details and other specifications of the wearable devices have reportedly been leaked via a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. This development comes just days after the brand confirmed that its upcoming smartwatch will come with interchangeable bezels.

CMF Watch Pro 2, Buds 2 Specifications (Leaked)

According to a MySmartPrice report, the CMF Watch Pro 2's FCC listing surfaced sporting the model number D398. It will reportedly be equipped with a 295mAh battery. It is also speculated to come in Ash Grey, Blue, Dark Grey and Orange colourways. Notably, the smartwatch was previously spotted on the BIS website sporting the same model number.

CMF Watch Pro 2 is also tipped to support navigational technologies such as GPS, GLONASS, BDS (BeiDou) and Galileo. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch will support Bluetooth. The listing reportedly confirms that CMF Watch Pro 2 will launch in India, in addition to other global markets such as Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea, the US, the UK and Taiwan.

On the other hand, the CMF Buds Pro 2 is also scheduled to launch today during Nothing's Community Update. The FCC listing reportedly suggests that the TWS earbuds will come with the model number B172. Buds Pro 2 may be equipped with a 60mAh battery. The schematics of the device suggest that it could have a square charging case, which could be identical to the CMF Buds which launched in March this year.

CMF teaser

According to a teaser shared by CMF on social media, the CMF Watch Pro 2 is confirmed to sport a circular dial which will be interchangeable, unlike its predecessor which came with a square display. It is teased to have an aluminium alloy chassis with a single rotating crown.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 will have dual-driver acoustics, CMF has confirmed. The TWS earbuds will also feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 50dB.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
