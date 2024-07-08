CMF, the sub-brand by Carl Pei's Nothing, is scheduled to launch its first-ever smartphone alongside the CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2 today (July 8) at 2:30pm IST. Ahead of their official debut in India and the global markets, the battery details and other specifications of the wearable devices have reportedly been leaked via a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. This development comes just days after the brand confirmed that its upcoming smartwatch will come with interchangeable bezels.

CMF Watch Pro 2, Buds 2 Specifications (Leaked)

According to a MySmartPrice report, the CMF Watch Pro 2's FCC listing surfaced sporting the model number D398. It will reportedly be equipped with a 295mAh battery. It is also speculated to come in Ash Grey, Blue, Dark Grey and Orange colourways. Notably, the smartwatch was previously spotted on the BIS website sporting the same model number.

CMF Watch Pro 2 is also tipped to support navigational technologies such as GPS, GLONASS, BDS (BeiDou) and Galileo. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch will support Bluetooth. The listing reportedly confirms that CMF Watch Pro 2 will launch in India, in addition to other global markets such as Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea, the US, the UK and Taiwan.

On the other hand, the CMF Buds Pro 2 is also scheduled to launch today during Nothing's Community Update. The FCC listing reportedly suggests that the TWS earbuds will come with the model number B172. Buds Pro 2 may be equipped with a 60mAh battery. The schematics of the device suggest that it could have a square charging case, which could be identical to the CMF Buds which launched in March this year.

CMF teaser

According to a teaser shared by CMF on social media, the CMF Watch Pro 2 is confirmed to sport a circular dial which will be interchangeable, unlike its predecessor which came with a square display. It is teased to have an aluminium alloy chassis with a single rotating crown.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 will have dual-driver acoustics, CMF has confirmed. The TWS earbuds will also feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 50dB.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.