CMF Watch Pro 2 Teased to Come With Interchangeable Bezels

CMF Watch Pro 2 is teased to be available in CMF's signature orange shade.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 July 2024 19:36 IST
Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Watch Pro 2 is confirmed to feature an aluminium alloy build

Highlights
  • Nothing’s upcoming smartwatch will feature customisation options
  • CMF Watch Pro 2 will have a round dial
  • CMF Phone 1 and Buds Pro 2 are also scheduled to go official on July 8
CMF Watch Pro 2 is all set to go official on July 8 alongside the CMF Phone 1 and CMF Buds Pro 2. To build hype around the launch of its new products, the Nothing sub-brand has shared multiple teasers about their specifications. Most recently, CMF by Nothing confirmed that the Watch Pro 2 will feature an interchangeable bezel system. The wearable is shown in an orange shade with a round bezel. It is anticipated to come with upgrades over the CMF Watch Pro.

CMF Watch Pro 2 will support interchangeable bezels

Through X, CMF by Nothing has confirmed that the Watch Pro 2 will feature interchangeable bezels. This would offer more customisable appearances for the wearers. The brand also shared an image demonstrating the feature. In the image, CMF's brand ambassador, actor Rashmika Mandanna, is seen wearing the watch on one wrist while swapping the physical bezel around the watch face with the other hand.

The official image shows the CMF Watch Pro 2 in CMF's signature orange colour strap with a round dial, instead of the predecessor's square one. It is expected to be offered in several other shades. The watch seems to have a noticeable digital crown on the right side. CMF might use magnets to keep the interchangeable bezels in place.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is already confirmed to feature an aluminium alloy build and it will support more than 100 different watch faces. The watch will come with upgrades over CMF Watch Pro, that debuted in India with a price tag of Rs. 4,499. The latter features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 58Hz and over 600 nits of peak brightness. The CMF Watch Pro supports over 110 sports modes and tracks SpO2 levels, sleep cycles, and stress levels. Bluetooth calling support, IP68-rated build, and smart notifications are the other key features of the device. The watch packs a 340mAh battery.

CMF by Nothing will release the Watch Pro 2 on July 8. The CMF Phone 1 and Buds Pro 2 are also scheduled to go official at the same launch event.

 

Further reading: CMF Watch Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Specifications, CMF Watch Pro, CMF, CMF by Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Logs Drastic Drop to $54,300 After $679 Million in Crypto Liquidations, Most Altcoins See Dips
Crypto Airdrops Spur Use of Web3 Wallets as Blockchain Gaming, DeFi Growth Slows: Report

