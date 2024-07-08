Technology News
CMF Watch Pro 2 With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Screen, Interchangeable Bezels Launched in India: Price, Specifications

CMF Watch Pro 2 is compatible with the CMF Watch App.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 July 2024 14:30 IST
CMF Watch Pro 2 With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Screen, Interchangeable Bezels Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Watch Pro 2 comes in Ash Grey, Blue, Dark Grey and Orange shades

Highlights
  • CMF Watch Pro 2 supports Bluetooth calling and v5.3 connectivity
  • The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 11 days of battery life
  • CMF Watch Pro 2 comes with an IP68 rating
CMF Watch Pro 2 has been launched in India alongside the CMF Phone 1 and the CMF Buds Pro 2. The smartwatch is equipped with interchangeable bezels and straps. It sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display and has more than 100 pre-installed watch faces. It also supports Bluetooth calling, more than 120 sports modes, heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors and menstrual cycle tracking among other things. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 11 days.

CMF Watch Pro 2 price in India, availability

The CMF Watch Pro 2 starts in India at Rs. 4,999 for the Ash Grey and Dark Grey colour options. The Blue and Orange vegan leather finishes, on the other hand, are both priced at Rs. 5,499. At an additional cost of Rs. 749, people can also get an extra set of bezels and straps. 

The CMF Watch Pro 2 will go on sale in India at 12pm IST on June 12 via Flipkart. The company noted in a press release that customers buying the CMF Phone 1 via the e-commerce site alongside the Watch Pro 2 will get a Rs. 1,000 discount.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 comes in four colour options — Ash Grey, Blue, Dark Grey and Orange. 

CMF Watch Pro 2 specifications, features

The CMF Watch Pro 2 sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on-display with a 466 x 466 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, 620 nits of peak brightness and a pixel density of 353 ppi. The smartwatch helps monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and menstrual cycle trackers.

This watch comes with more than 100 watch faces and more than 120 preset sports modes. The data from the CMF Watch Pro 2 is synchronised with the CMF Watch App. The smartwatch also comes with interchangeable bezels and straps, which will allow users to customise the look. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and Beidou connectivity. Users can avail of the Bluetooth calling feature on the watch to make and receive calls.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is backed by a 305mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 11 days on typical use. The watch also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The grey variants measure 25.5 x 4.5 x 1.36cm in size and weigh 48.1g, while the vegan leather options measure 1.39cm in thickness and weigh 44.4g.

Comments

Further reading: CMF Watch Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 India launch, CMF Watch Pro 2 price in India, CMF Watch Pro 2 Specifications, CMF, CMF by Nothing, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Comment
 
 

