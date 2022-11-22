Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus, the latest smartwatch from the Indian company has started sale in India. The wearable sports a 1.83-inch HD display and features Bluetooth calling. The Ninja Call Pro Plus comes with support for over a 100 sports modes and health tracking metrics such as heart rate and SpO2. The Ninja Call Pro Plus also houses AI voice assistant inbuilt games, and smart notifications. The smartwatch from Fire-Boltt gets an IP67 water and dust resistant rating. The company has claimed a battery life of 6 days with usual usage and of 15 days standby for the wearable.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus price in India

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is being sold at a price of Rs. 1,999 via the official website of Fire-Boltt and also via Amazon India.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus comes in five colour options - Black, Black Gold, Grey, Pink,and Navy Blue.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus features a 1.83-inch HD display with a resolution of 240 x 284 pixels. The smartwatch comes with the Bluetooth calling feature enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the wearable. The smartwatch from the Indian company also features an inbuilt voice assistant.

Ninja Call Pro Plus from Fire-Boltt supports over 100 sports modes and comes with multiple health trackers including drink water reminder, female health care, heart rate tracker, sedentary tracker, sleep monitoring, and SpO2 among others.

It also offers smart notifications and gets features such as camera control, music control, and weather updates. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus also has inbuilt games and carries an IP67 dust and water resistant rating.

Additionally, the Indian company also claims a battery life of up to 6 days under normal usage. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is also claimed to offer 15 days of standby from a single charge.

