Top Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

It's been a few days since the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale began, and customers still have access to several deals and discounts on a variety of products. During the ongoing sale, several smartwatch models have dropped under the Rs. 5,000 mark, which means that this is one of the best times to purchase a new fitness tracker or smartwatch from brands like Noise, Boat, Amazfit, Fire-Boltt, Cult, and Redmi. Customers considering more expensive models can also use eligible bank card offers to lower the price of their purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Bank Offers

If you're planning to purchase a new smartwatch during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, using an SBI credit or debit card to complete your purchase can help you lower the price with a flat discount. You can avail of this discount in addition to the sale-related price cuts on several smartwatch models.

If you're planning to purchase a smartwatch model that is higher than Rs. 5,000, you can use a SBI credit card to lower the cost of your purchase by up to Rs. 1,500. This can come in handy when purchasing more expensive models like the Amazfit Active Edge which is currently available for Rs. 7,999, or Rs. 6,199 with the bank discount.

