Top Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Here are some of the best smartwatch deals ranging between Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 4,499 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 October 2024 12:15 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the best time to purchase a new smartwatch

  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale brings discounts on many smartwatches
  • These smartwatches are available for less than Rs. 5,000
  • The Redmi Watch 5 Active is currently priced at Rs. 2,499 during the sale
It's been a few days since the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale began, and customers still have access to several deals and discounts on a variety of products. During the ongoing sale, several smartwatch models have dropped under the Rs. 5,000 mark, which means that this is one of the best times to purchase a new fitness tracker or smartwatch from brands like Noise, Boat, Amazfit, Fire-Boltt, Cult, and Redmi. Customers considering more expensive models can also use eligible bank card offers to lower the price of their purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Bank Offers

If you're planning to purchase a new smartwatch during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, using an SBI credit or debit card to complete your purchase can help you lower the price with a flat discount. You can avail of this discount in addition to the sale-related price cuts on several smartwatch models.

If you're planning to purchase a smartwatch model that is higher than Rs. 5,000, you can use a SBI credit card to lower the cost of your purchase by up to Rs. 1,500. This can come in handy when purchasing more expensive models like the Amazfit Active Edge which is currently available for Rs. 7,999, or Rs. 6,199 with the bank discount. 

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 Amazfit Bip 5 Rs. 5,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
2 Fire-Boltt Moonwatch Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now
3 Noise Diva Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
4 NoiseFit Halo Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
5 Boat Lunar Embrace Rs. 3,499 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
6 Redmi Watch 5 Active Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now
7 Noise Halo Plus Rs. 4,499 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now
8 Amazfit Band 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,799 Buy Now
9 Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
10 Cult Ranger XR1 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now

