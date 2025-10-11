Technology News
English Edition

Google Is Reportedly Adding Always-On Display Media Controls to Pixel Watch 4

The always-on display (AOD) media controls feature could be part of the next Pixel Watch update.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2025 14:32 IST
Google Is Reportedly Adding Always-On Display Media Controls to Pixel Watch 4

Photo Credit: Android

The AOD media controls could come to the Google Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 2

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New media controls in the Pixel Watch are said to arrive in December
  • It is said to be a Wear OS 6 feature
  • Recently, Wear OS 6 update was rolled out to older Pixel Watch models
Advertisement

Google rolled out the Wear OS 6 update to older Pixel Watch models earlier this week, bringing the Material 3 Expressive design language to them. The new operating system first arrived on the Google Pixel Watch 4 when it launched in August. However, it did miss out on a few features, with the most notable being the always-on display (AOD) functionality for media controls. As per a report, this feature could be rolled out later this year, as part of the next quarterly Pixel Watch update.

AOD Media Controls Reportedly Coming to Pixel Watch 4, 3, and 2

While the Google Pixel Watch 4, Watch 3, and Watch 2 all have the Wear OS 6 update available, all of the features previewed by the Mountain View-based tech giant in May are currently not available. According to a 9to5Google report, the company has now confirmed that the Media Controls update is being targeted “later this year for Pixel Watch.”

The report claims that since Google just mentioned “Pixel Watch,” instead of specifying the current generation, it is likely that the AOD media controls could be available on older wearables as well. However, the confirmation for the same has not come from the tech giant so far.

Another thing that remains speculative is the release timeline of the feature. The publication claims that since it will be part of the next quarterly Pixel Watch update, it could arrive in December. However, whether it will be rolled out to older Pixel Watch devices in the same month or not is not clear. Worst case scenario, it can take it early 2026 before older models get it as well.

Back in May, Google said that it would offer a consistent AOD experience with Wear OS 6, where “the previous top activity remains visible and in the 'resumed' state when the device enters system ambient mode.” The company also gave an example of the media controls and highlighted that the current song and media controls will remain visible even when the user is not interacting with the device.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 4, Google Pixel Watch 3, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google, Google Pixel Watch, Wear OS 6
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Anthropic Warns That Minimal Data Contamination Can ‘Poison’ Large AI Models

Related Stories

Google Is Reportedly Adding Always-On Display Media Controls to Pixel Watch 4
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Pro Confirmed to Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Tipped Launch in India in 2026 At This Price
  3. Red Magic 11 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; New Cooling System Teased
  4. IMC 2025: Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Reportedly Adding Always-On Display Media Controls to Pixel Watch 4
  2. Anthropic Warns That Minimal Data Contamination Can ‘Poison’ Large AI Models
  3. Honor Magic 8 Pro Confirmed to Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera and Advanced Image Stabilisation
  4. Slack Opens Platform for Developers to Build AI Apps and Agents on Its Data
  5. Battlefield 6 Does Not Include Content Made by Generative AI, Says EA
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  7. Bybit Gains UAE’s Virtual Asset Licence; Becomes First Crypto Firm to Get Full SCA Approval
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Rear Camera With OIS
  9. Oppo Find X9 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India in November
  10. WhatsApp Now Lets Beta Testers Add a Link to Their Facebook Profile
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »