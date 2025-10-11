Google rolled out the Wear OS 6 update to older Pixel Watch models earlier this week, bringing the Material 3 Expressive design language to them. The new operating system first arrived on the Google Pixel Watch 4 when it launched in August. However, it did miss out on a few features, with the most notable being the always-on display (AOD) functionality for media controls. As per a report, this feature could be rolled out later this year, as part of the next quarterly Pixel Watch update.

AOD Media Controls Reportedly Coming to Pixel Watch 4, 3, and 2

While the Google Pixel Watch 4, Watch 3, and Watch 2 all have the Wear OS 6 update available, all of the features previewed by the Mountain View-based tech giant in May are currently not available. According to a 9to5Google report, the company has now confirmed that the Media Controls update is being targeted “later this year for Pixel Watch.”

The report claims that since Google just mentioned “Pixel Watch,” instead of specifying the current generation, it is likely that the AOD media controls could be available on older wearables as well. However, the confirmation for the same has not come from the tech giant so far.

Another thing that remains speculative is the release timeline of the feature. The publication claims that since it will be part of the next quarterly Pixel Watch update, it could arrive in December. However, whether it will be rolled out to older Pixel Watch devices in the same month or not is not clear. Worst case scenario, it can take it early 2026 before older models get it as well.

Back in May, Google said that it would offer a consistent AOD experience with Wear OS 6, where “the previous top activity remains visible and in the 'resumed' state when the device enters system ambient mode.” The company also gave an example of the media controls and highlighted that the current song and media controls will remain visible even when the user is not interacting with the device.