Google on Wednesday launched its highly anticipated Pixel 10 series at an event hosted by Jimmy Fallon in New York. A total of four models have been launched — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Interestingly, every new Pixel model except the base Pixel 10 comes with a complimentary bundled subscription to Google's AI Pro plan. It grants Pixel users enhanced access to the Mountain View-based tech giant's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and tools.

Google Pixel Offer

According to Google, the Pixel 10 series is now available for pre-order in India and global markets, starting today. Customers who purchase the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will receive a complimentary 12-month subscription to the Google AI Pro plan.

The offer is also valid for purchases in India, but only for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's availability has not been announced yet. The company says its AI Pro plan is worth Rs. 23,400.

Once the offer period ends, a subscription fee will be applied if you wish to continue enrolled in the plan.

Google AI Pro Plan Benefits

As part of the Google AI Pro plan, Pixel users get access to the tech giant's latest Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Research on Gemini 2.5 Pro AI models. The subscription unlocks video generation powered by the latest Veo 3 model. There are also higher limits for image-to-video creation with the previous Veo 2 model in Whisk, along with limited access to Veo 3 Fast.

As per Google, the AI Pro plan offers customers 1,000 monthly AI credits, which can be used towards queries related to text, image, and video generation. They can also create “five times” more Audio Overviews, notebooks, and more in NotebookLM. Subscribers will be able to take advantage of Gemini integration in Google apps, such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Lastly, Google offers 2TB of cloud storage across Drive, Gmail, Photos, and other Google suite of apps.