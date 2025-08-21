Google's Pixel 10 series was unveiled on Wednesday during its latest hardware launch event, and the new handsets are powered by its Tensor G5 chip and several AI features. The lineup, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, arrives with a feature called Daily Hub, which compiles data from various apps into a personalised summary, much like Samsung's Now Brief. At its Made by Google event, the company also introduced a new AI feature called Magic Cue with the new Pixel 10 family.

Pixel 10 Gets Daily Hub AI Feature

Google has launched its Daily Hub feature with the Pixel 10 series, drawing inspiration from Samsung's Now Brief. The new AI-based feature can be accessed by swiping right on the home screen or via the Google Discover feed. Daily Hub offers a personalised summary that shows upcoming calendar events and current weather, and it can also suggested YouTube videos or playlists. It can also display topics tailored to a user's interests and daily routine.

The Daily Hub also works with Magic Cue, Google's new AI assistant exclusive to the Pixel 10 series, to offer intelligent suggestions tailored to users' schedules and interests. The feature assists users in consolidating relevant information and suggestions in one place.

The new Daily Hub is currently exclusive to the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google has yet to reveal whether it plans to extend this feature to previous Pixel models.

Meanwhile, Google's new Magic Cue assistant on the Pixel 10 series pulls information from apps like Gmail, Calendar, Screenshots, and Messages to offer timely suggestions and relevant details to a user when needed. For instance, if a friend asks when your flight lands, Magic Cue will automatically find the itinerary, pull up the details, and suggest sharing them in Google Messages with a single tap.

Magic Cue is an on-device feature, and it works with the Tensor G5 chip and the Gemini Nano. Users can turn it off or manage data access anytime, according to the company.

Google launched the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL in India on Wednesday alongside the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its Made By Google event. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a also debuted at the launch event. The new Pixel phones run on the company's in-house Tensor G5 processors with Titan M2 security chips. They are compatible with Pixel Snap magnetic charging accessories.