Google Pixel 10 Series' Daily Hub Brings Personalised Digest, Rivalling Samsung's Now Brief

Google's Daily Hub feature can be accessed with a right swipe on the home screen while using the newly unveiled Google Pixel 10 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2025 11:29 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series' Daily Hub Brings Personalised Digest, Rivalling Samsung’s Now Brief

Photo Credit: Google

Magic Cue watches offer suggestions by pulling relevant information from multiple apps

Highlights
  • Daily Hub offers a personalised summary to users
  • You can access Daily Hub by swiping right on the home screen
  • Currently, Daily Hub is exclusive to the Pixel 10 series
Google's Pixel 10 series was unveiled on Wednesday during its latest hardware launch event, and the new handsets are powered by its Tensor G5 chip and several AI features. The lineup, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, arrives with a feature called Daily Hub, which compiles data from various apps into a personalised summary, much like Samsung's Now Brief. At its Made by Google event, the company also introduced a new AI feature called Magic Cue with the new Pixel 10 family.

Pixel 10 Gets Daily Hub AI Feature

Google has launched its Daily Hub feature with the Pixel 10 series, drawing inspiration from Samsung's Now Brief. The new AI-based feature can be accessed by swiping right on the home screen or via the Google Discover feed. Daily Hub offers a personalised summary that shows upcoming calendar events and current weather, and it can also suggested YouTube videos or playlists. It can also display topics tailored to a user's interests and daily routine.

The Daily Hub also works with Magic Cue, Google's new AI assistant exclusive to the Pixel 10 series, to offer intelligent suggestions tailored to users' schedules and interests. The feature assists users in consolidating relevant information and suggestions in one place.

The new Daily Hub is currently exclusive to the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google has yet to reveal whether it plans to extend this feature to previous Pixel models. 

Meanwhile, Google's new Magic Cue assistant on the Pixel 10 series pulls information from apps like Gmail, Calendar, Screenshots, and Messages to offer timely suggestions and relevant details to a  user when needed. For instance, if a friend asks when your flight lands, Magic Cue will automatically find the itinerary, pull up the details, and suggest sharing them in Google Messages with a single tap.

Magic Cue is an on-device feature, and it works with the Tensor G5 chip and the Gemini Nano. Users can turn it off or manage data access anytime, according to the company.

Google launched the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL in India on Wednesday alongside the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its Made By Google event. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a also debuted at the launch event. The new Pixel phones run on the company's in-house Tensor G5 processors with Titan M2 security chips. They are compatible with Pixel Snap magnetic charging accessories.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Google, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Daily Hub, Daily Hub, Magic Cue
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
