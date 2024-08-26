Google's latest Pixel 9 series was launched earlier this month at the company's Made By Google event. This year, the tech giant seems to have quietly unveiled the long-rumoured Adaptive Touch display technology for the latest Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Although Google did not officially announce this technology during the grand launch event, it has been spotted by several users on the phone's Settings menu. This new display feature automatically adjusts touchscreen sensitivity based on various factors.

Google Quietly Introduced a New Display Technology

The Adaptive Touch option can be accessed by heading to Settings > Display > Touch Sensitivity. Turning on this feature will automatically tweak the touch sensitivity of Pixel 9 phones depending on the surroundings, activities and screen protector. The feature enhances the usability of the display in different scenarios, like while using it with wet hands.

Google's new Adaptive Touch functionality was first spotted by Android Authority and the publication claims that the Pixel 9 works much better with wet fingers than the Pixel 8 Pro.

Adaptive Touch Feature

The Adaptive Touch feature is enabled by default on all Pixel 9 models. Additionally, the Pixel 9 series includes a new Touch Diagnostics option for troubleshooting display issues. These features were independently verified by Gadgets360. Google, however, didn't mention them during the launch.

Pixel 9 Series Price in India, Specifications

The Pixel 9 is priced at Rs. 79,999 in India while the Pixel 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999. The Pixel 9 Pro XL was released with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,24,999.

The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch (1,280 x 2,856 pixels) Super Actua (LTPO) OLED display, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a large 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992 pixels) SuperActua (LTPO) OLED display. The vanilla Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) Actua OLED display. All three phones have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and are powered by Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security coprocessor. They have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The standard variant gets dual rear cameras while the Pro models boast triple rear cameras.