Google Pixel 9 series with the company's in-house Tensor G4 SoC and Titan M2 security chip was launched at the company's Made by Google event earlier this month. Now some early Pixel 9 series buyers — the Pixel 9 Pro XL in particular — are reporting issues with the wireless charging capability of the handsets. Some customers have claimed that their Pixel 9 handsets stop charging wirelessly after a few minutes while using different chargers, including Google's in-house wireless charger. A Reddit user claims that Google's support team is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Customers Report Wireless Charging Problems Affecting Pixel 9 Pro XL Units

Multiple Pixel 9 users on Reddit, Google's support forums and other sites report that their phones stop charging wirelessly after a few minutes. Several users complain that the devices displayed "odd behaviour" when wirelessly charging through the Qi2 compatible MagSafe charging puck and a Mous MagSafe case.

A Pixel 9 user has listed five wireless chargers that failed to produce consistent results. As per user posts, Google's own wireless second-generation Pixel Stand charger didn't help with charging, indicating that the issue might lie with the phone and not with the magnetic cases or chargers.

Most complaints on the platforms appear to be from Pixel 9 Pro XL owners and customers say that several failed wireless charging tests were performed without phone cases. Meanwhile, Google's previous generation Pixel phones reportedly functioned well with the said wireless chargers.

Google is yet to formally address the issue on these forums, but a Reddit user claims that the Google Support team is aware of the problem. The team reportedly told one Redditor that “it is a known bug that they are looking into with engineering.” Additionally, a Gold Product Expert on Google's support forum says the matter has been elevated to the Google team for further review and investigation.