Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 9 Series Users Report Issues With Wireless Charging

Some customers have reported issues with charging their Pixel 9 series phone Google's own second-generation Pixel Stand wireless charger.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2024 11:59 IST
Google Pixel 9 Series Users Report Issues With Wireless Charging

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9 series phones allegedly stop charging wirelessly after a few minutes

Highlights
  • Early Pixel 9 series report issues with its wireless charging capability
  • Most complaints on the platforms are from Pixel 9 Pro XL owners
  • Google has not publicly acknowledged the problem
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 series with the company's in-house Tensor G4 SoC and Titan M2 security chip was launched at the company's Made by Google event earlier this month. Now some early Pixel 9 series buyers — the Pixel 9 Pro XL in particular — are reporting issues with the wireless charging capability of the handsets. Some customers have claimed that their Pixel 9 handsets stop charging wirelessly after a few minutes while using different chargers, including Google's in-house wireless charger. A Reddit user claims that Google's support team is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Customers Report Wireless Charging Problems Affecting Pixel 9 Pro XL Units

Multiple Pixel 9 users on Reddit, Google's support forums and other sites report that their phones stop charging wirelessly after a few minutes. Several users complain that the devices displayed "odd behaviour" when wirelessly charging through the Qi2 compatible MagSafe charging puck and a Mous MagSafe case.

A Pixel 9 user has listed five wireless chargers that failed to produce consistent results. As per user posts, Google's own wireless second-generation Pixel Stand charger didn't help with charging, indicating that the issue might lie with the phone and not with the magnetic cases or chargers.

Most complaints on the platforms appear to be from Pixel 9 Pro XL owners and customers say that several failed wireless charging tests were performed without phone cases. Meanwhile, Google's previous generation Pixel phones reportedly functioned well with the said wireless chargers.

Google is yet to formally address the issue on these forums, but a Reddit user claims that the Google Support team is aware of the problem. The team reportedly told one Redditor that “it is a known bug that they are looking into with engineering.” Additionally, a Gold Product Expert on Google's support forum says the matter has been elevated to the Google team for further review and investigation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y300 Pro Global Variant Might Launch With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM: Report
OpenAI 'Strawberry' AI Model With Advanced Mathematics, Reasoning Capabilities to Launch Soon: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9 Series Users Report Issues With Wireless Charging
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. Apple AirPods Pro 3 Tipped to Launch 'Soon' With Better ANC
  3. Infinix Hot 50 5G Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  4. Pioneer Dashcams Debut in India With 4K Video and AI Features
  5. OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; India Launch Set
  7. Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  8. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
  9. What is Qualcomm's Edge Over Intel in AI PC Race? Reveals Mike Roberts
  10. Airtel Announces New Bundle With Apple TV+ and Music for Users in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel to Shut Down Wynk Music App, Absorb All Employees
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series Users Report Issues With Wireless Charging
  3. Bitcoin Sees Dip Alongside Most Altcoins as Nvidia, HP Get Ready to Report Quarterly Earnings
  4. Apple Cuts Jobs in Online Services Group as Priorities Shift
  5. OpenAI 'Strawberry' AI Model With Advanced Mathematics, Reasoning Capabilities to Launch Soon: Report
  6. Apple AirPods Pro 3rd Generation Model Tipped to Launch Soon With Improved ANC Capabilities
  7. Vivo Y300 Pro Global Variant Might Launch With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM: Report
  8. OnePlus 13 Battery, Charging and Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Support 100W Fast Charging
  9. X Down? Several Users Report Outage Across the Globe, Including India
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, and Zenbook S Series Laptops Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »