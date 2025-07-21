Google Pixel Watch 4 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Pixel Watch 3. Ahead of its anticipated debut at the Made by Google event on August 20, the pricing of the purported smartwatch has been leaked. As per a report, the smaller Pixel Watch 4 variant with Wi-Fi connectivity may cost EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 39,900). This is approximately the same amount as the launch price of the Pixel Watch 3 in European markets.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Price Leak

According to a report by French publication Dealabs, the Google Pixel Watch 4 will be available in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm, each with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options. The most affordable offering is said to be the Pixel Watch 4 41mm Wi-Fi version, coming in at EUR 399.

Next up is reported to be the 45mm Wi-Fi variant, costing EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 45,000). Meanwhile, the 41mm and 45mm LTE models of the Google Pixel Watch 4 are anticipated to cost EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 49,900) and EUR 549 (about Rs. 55,000), respectively.

The report adds that pre-orders of the purported smartwatch will begin on August 20 at 7pm local time, following the official unveil at the Google event. It is expected to be available for purchase beginning August 28.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the Google Pixel Watch 4 will be powered by the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset which also powered its last two generations. This is due to Qualcomm's new SW6100 SoC not being ready in time for the launch of Google's smartwatch.

A big change this year is expected to be in the repairability of the Pixel Watch 4. Current smartwatch models are completely irreparable, meaning the only solution is to replace it. However, the purported Pixel Watch 4 may finally allow for small repairs to be carried out, as per a report.

The 41mm and 45mm variants of the Google Pixel Watch 4 are expected to house 327mAh and 420mAh batteries, respectively.