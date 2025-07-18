Google recently scheduled its annual Made by Google event for August 20 where it is expected to debut its next-generation hardware innovations. Among the expected launches is the Pixel Watch 4. While previous reports suggested the lack of major hardware changes, the upcoming Google smartwatch could bring additional health tracking capabilities. A new report claims that the Mountain View-based tech giant will equip its purported smartwatch with continuous SpO2 tracking capability to keep an eye on potential breathing problems with users.

SpO2 Tracking on Pixel Watch 4

In a report, Android Headlines detailed the new feature expected to arrive with the Pixel Watch 4. The smartwatch is said to come with a new Breathing Emergencies Alert feature. It is reported to use the SpO2 sensor on the back of the Pixel Watch 4 to continuously monitor the blood oxygen levels and alert the wearer if they fall below a certain level.

This is expected to build upon the Loss of Pulse feature which Google added to the Pixel Watch last year. It keeps an eye on the wearer's heart rate and automatically contacts emergency services if any abnormalities or no heartbeat at all is detected.

As per the tech giant, this can be due to a variety of factors including but not limited to, pulmonary cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose or poisoning.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Upgrades (Expected)

In terms of hardware upgrades, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is reported to be largely similar to the current Watch 3. It is said to get the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset which the company has been using in the last two generations.

The Pixel Watch 4 will reportedly be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with Bluetooth and LTE connectivity options offered in each model. However, a key change that the tech giant is said to be making is towards its repairability. Reports suggest that the Pixel Watch 4 will finally allow for repairs.

Pixel Watch 4's 41mm variant may pack a 327mAh battery, whereas the 45mm size could house a 420mAh battery. We can expect more details to surface in the days leading up to the launch of the Pixel Watch 4 at the Made by Google event on August 20.