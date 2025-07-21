Technology News
Google Pixel Watch 4 May Offer New Workout Builder Feature, Improved GPS and Fitness Monitoring

Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to launch in 41mm and 45mm size options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 July 2025 16:38 IST
Google Pixel Watch 4 May Offer New Workout Builder Feature, Improved GPS and Fitness Monitoring

Google Pixel Watch 3 (pictured) shows cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation during a run

  • Google Pixel Watch 4 may offer more precise activity recognition
  • The watch is expected to include improved swim and cycling tracking
  • The Pixel Watch 4 could feature a bigger battery than the Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to launch on August 20 alongside the Pixel 10 series phones. Recent leaks about the smart wearable have hinted at its design elements, key specifications, as well as its probable price. Now, a new report claims that the upcoming watch will feature upgraded health, fitness and other trackers alongside a new Workout Builder. Notably, the Pixel Watch 3 was launched in India in August 2024 in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Google Pixel Watch 4 to Include New Workout Builder Feature (Expected)

The Google Pixel Watch 4 will be equipped with a new Workout Builder feature, which is expected to help users customise their strength training routines, according to a report by Android Headlines. The feature is said to allow users to create Interval Workouts, warm-ups, and cool-downs to help maximise strength training performance while reducing the risk of injury.

As per the report, Pixel Watch 4 users with Fitbit Premium will gain access to AI-generated daily Run Recommendations. These sequenced workouts will reportedly include real-time guidance. After a session, users can expect Advanced Metrics and Form Insights, including cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation, ground contact time, vertical ratio, and ground contact balance.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is also expected to include improved swim and cycling tracking. It is claimed to offer more precise activity recognition than the Pixel Watch 3. It is said to provide an enhanced dual-band GPS tracking as well as a more refined Readiness Score.

Unlike its predecessor, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is also expected to be repairable. The 41mm and 45mm variants are expected to pack bigger batteries than the current models. The Wi-Fi version is expected to be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 40,100) and EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 45,000), respectively. Meanwhile, the LTE option of the 41mm model of the Pixel Watch 4 is tipped to be priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 49,900), and the 45mm option could cost EUR 549 (about Rs. 55,000).

WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Developing Quick Recap Feature for Catching Up With Relevant Unread Chats

