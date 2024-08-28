Technology News
iPhone 17 Models Tipped to Arrive With Major RAM Upgrade Compared to iPhone 16 Range

iPhone 15 has only 6GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 August 2024 17:36 IST
iPhone 17 Models Tipped to Arrive With Major RAM Upgrade Compared to iPhone 16 Range

Photo Credit: Apple

Future iPhone units may feature increased RAM

Highlights
  • All models in the iPhone 16 series are expected to ship with 8GB of RAM
  • Apple will announce the new iPhone models on September 9
  • iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max arrived with 8GB of RAM
Apple is all set to announce a new iPhone family on September 9. We're just weeks away from the iPhone 16 launch event, but rumours about 2025's flagships are already popping up on the Web. A recent leak claimed that the iPhone 17 will pack more RAM than the upcoming iPhone 16 models. Last year, Apple equipped the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with 6GB of RAM. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max arrived with 8GB of RAM.

iPhone 17 Tipped to Pack 12GB RAM

Weibo user Mobile phone chip expert (translated from Chinese) claimed that next year's purported iPhone 17 models will feature 12GB of RAM, up from the 8GB of RAM expected across upcoming iPhone 16 models. Increasing the onboard memory would help the 2025 iPhone models meet the demands of Apple Intelligence. The tipster, however, does not clarify whether this RAM upgrade will be standard for all iPhone 17 variants.

The existing iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have 6GB RAM while the Pro version pack 8GB onboard RAM. The iPhone 15 Pro models can run Apple Intelligence features at present.

All models in the iPhone 16 series are expected to ship with 8GB of RAM. The iPhone SE 4, which is likely to launch in the spring is also rumoured to pack 8GB RAM.

Back in May analyst Jeff Pu, opined that Apple would increase the amount of RAM in iPhone 17 Pro models next year. Pu claimed that iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will get an A19 Pro chip alongside 12GB RAM, while regular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim (replacing Plus variant) will stick to an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM.

We can expect more rumours about the iPhone 17 series to surface online after the release of the iPhone 16 series. Apple will announce the new iPhone models on September 9 at its event, called "It's Glowtime". The brand is expected to announce a new Apple Watch and AirPods alongside the new phones.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
