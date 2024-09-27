Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 started for Prime users on September 26.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2024 17:13 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches

OnePlus Watch 2R (pictured) was launched in India in July this year

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is live for all users in India
  • SBI credit and debit card users can get 10 percent instant discount
  • Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI on select payment options
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is live as the company's biggest annual sale event in India. A wide range of products starting from furniture, fashion items, personal gadgets as well as large electronics can be purchased at a discounted rate during the sale. Customers can enjoy additional benefits like bank and exchange offers or additional coupon discounts to lower the effective price of a product. We have previously told you about some of the best deals on smartphones, smart TVs and tablets. Now, we have compiled a list of the best offers you can avail of on smartwatches.

SBI debit and credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount to purchase an item at a lower cost than the already discounted price. Customers may get additional exchange offers or coupon discounts. Information about these additional benefits is noted in the individual product pages. Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options for some items. All the additional discounts and benefits are subject to terms and conditions. Notably, the effective sale prices listed below include bank and coupon offers.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was introduced in a new Black Titanium colourway earlier this month. It retails at Rs. 89,900 but during the ongoing sale, you can get the watch at a lower price of Rs. 85,490, inclusive of all offers. The OnePlus Watch 2R was launched in India in July this year at Rs. 17,999. During the sale, you can get this OnePlus smartwatch for as low as Rs. 12,999. The 46mm LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was unveiled in 2021 at Rs. 39,999. It is available at the lowest possible price of Rs. 8,999, inclusive of all offers, during the sale.

Best Smartwatch Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Black Titanium) Rs. 89,900 Rs. 85,490
OnePlus Watch 2R Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE (46mm) Rs. 39,999 Rs. 8,999
Amazfit Active Edge Rs. 12,999 Rs. 4,799
Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,899
Noise Halo Plus Rs. 2,499 Rs. 2,099
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Rs. 2,199 Rs. 1,499
Boat Storm Call 3 Rs. 1,099 Rs. 899
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Classic watch design
  • Comfortable and easy to wear
  • Good for step tracking
  • Good battery life
  • IP67 rating
  • Bad
  • Unreliable health tracking
  • Unintuitive notification system
  • UI lacks proper customisation
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra review
Strap Colour Blue, Gold, Dark Grey, Silver, Rainbow
Display Size 50mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type TFT LED
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Lightweight design with IP68 rating
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • No MIL-STD-810H certification
  • No case size options
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Soft speaker for Bluetooth calls
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2R review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Snappy UI
  • Accurate step and distance tracking
  • SpO2 and body composition tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Only Bixby assistant
  • Expensive
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) review
Strap Colour Black, Silver
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Headphones with ANC
YouTube Restores Access After Crypto Scammers Hijack Ranveer Allahbadia's Channel to Trick Viewers

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  5. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Screen Launched: See Price
  6. Realme UI 6.0 Update Will Launch in China Next Month
  7. YouTube Restores Access After Scammers Hijack Ranveer Allahbadia's Channel
  8. Xiaomi 14T Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC Debuts Alongside Xiaomi 14T
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tops AnTuTu Benchmark
  2. LinkedIn Silently Rolls Back Artificial Intelligence Prompts on Its Platform: Report
  3. YouTube Restores Access After Crypto Scammers Hijack Ranveer Allahbadia's Channel to Trick Viewers
  4. Arm Rebuffed by Intel After Inquiring About Purchase of Chipmaker's Product Unit
  5. Former Amazon Seller Sues Competition Commission of India Over Antitrust Probe
  6. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Denies Executives' Departure Linked to Restructuring
  7. Realme UI 6.0 Update for Smartphones Officially Confirmed to Launch in China in October
  8. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Gemini in Gmail App Adds Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Google Workspace Users
  10. Vivo X200 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch Next Month 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »