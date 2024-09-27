Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is live as the company's biggest annual sale event in India. A wide range of products starting from furniture, fashion items, personal gadgets as well as large electronics can be purchased at a discounted rate during the sale. Customers can enjoy additional benefits like bank and exchange offers or additional coupon discounts to lower the effective price of a product. We have previously told you about some of the best deals on smartphones, smart TVs and tablets. Now, we have compiled a list of the best offers you can avail of on smartwatches.

SBI debit and credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount to purchase an item at a lower cost than the already discounted price. Customers may get additional exchange offers or coupon discounts. Information about these additional benefits is noted in the individual product pages. Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options for some items. All the additional discounts and benefits are subject to terms and conditions. Notably, the effective sale prices listed below include bank and coupon offers.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was introduced in a new Black Titanium colourway earlier this month. It retails at Rs. 89,900 but during the ongoing sale, you can get the watch at a lower price of Rs. 85,490, inclusive of all offers. The OnePlus Watch 2R was launched in India in July this year at Rs. 17,999. During the sale, you can get this OnePlus smartwatch for as low as Rs. 12,999. The 46mm LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was unveiled in 2021 at Rs. 39,999. It is available at the lowest possible price of Rs. 8,999, inclusive of all offers, during the sale.

Best Smartwatch Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

