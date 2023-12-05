Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Continues to See Rise in Value, Most Altcoins See Losses

In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin has risen by $1,160 (roughly Rs. 96,728).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2023 12:28 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Continues to See Rise in Value, Most Altcoins See Losses

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The crypto market cap stands at $1.54 trillion as of December 5

Highlights
  • Ripple, Solana saw losses
  • USD Coin, Dogecoin recorded profits
  • Polygon, Polkadot saw losses
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Tuesday, December 5 marched ahead on the price ladder and registered a fresher nineteen-month high for itself. With a profit of 2.59 percent, Bitcoin is presently trading at the price point of $41,738 (roughly Rs. 34.8 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin has risen by $1,160 (roughly Rs. 96,728). Bitcoin's market dominance has also risen over the last day and it currently stands at 53 percent. Key resistance levels for the asset includes $42,600 (roughly Rs. 35.5 lakh) and $44,000 (roughly Rs. 36.6 lakh).

Ether tailed behind Bitcoin on the profit-making side of the price chart on Tuesday. The price point of Ether did not change too significantly over the last day. Currently, ETH is trading at $2,228 (roughly Rs. 1.85 lakh). Its major resistance point is estimated to be at $2,230 (roughly Rs. 1.85 lakh).

With BTC's rise, its makert dominance has increased, affecting the overall performance of altcoins. A potential rally in altcoins could occur if BTC stabilises and its dominance declines,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets360.

Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Dogecoin, Avalanche, and Shiba Inu are trading in the greens today alongside BTC and ETH.

Minor profits were also reflected today by Monero, Cronos, Near Protocol, and Binance USD.

With a rise of 0.99 percent in the last 24 hours, the crypto market cap, as of November 15, stands at $1.54 trillion (roughly Rs. 128,40,627 crore).

“The popular meme Dogecoin has broken out of its horizontal resistance at $0.087. A few catalysts coming in like its 10th anniversary on December 8 alongside DOGE's mentions on Tesla's Cybertruck might give it some popularity again among the investors. One more noteworthy thing expected in DOGE is the launch of the DOGE-1 satellite mission to the moon by SpaceX, which is expected to launch sometime in January. The next resistance level for DOGE currently stands at $0.11 (roughly Rs. 9.17),” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Other popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash, Cosmos, Stellar are trading in losses today.

Ripple, Solana, Cardano, Tron, and Chainlink are all trading in losses.

Market analysts meanwhile, have asked investors to exercise caution while engaging with crypto assets during this period of the bull run.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
GTA 6 Trailer Out Now; Will Be Available in 2025, Platforms Confirmed

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Continues to See Rise in Value, Most Altcoins See Losses
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  3. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Price
  4. Honor Magic 6 Lite With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  7. More OnePlus 12 Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Live Images Surface Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Gets Price Cut in India
  10. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, Out 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Warns India's EU-Style Rules for USB Type-C Ports on iPhone Models Will Hit Local Production Target
  2. Poco C65 India Launch Tipped; Leaked Promotional Image Suggests Design and Colour Option
  3. JP Morgan Looking Forward to Testing ‘Immersive Training Applications’ of Metaverse
  4. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of December 12 Launch; Pre-Booking Now Open
  5. Cyberpunk 2077’s Final Major Update Brings Metro Service, Romantic Hangouts, Improved Bosses, More
  6. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-808 Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. 28 Crypto Firms Register Operations with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit: Details
  9. Apple Ramps Up 6G Technology Development Amid Challenges With In-House 5G Modem: Gurman
  10. The Last of Us Part II Remastered ‘No Return’ Trailer Features Unlockable Characters, Gameplay Modifiers, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »