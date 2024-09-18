Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is the newest member of its Galaxy Watch lineup. It's technically the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which was launched in 2022. But just like last year, Samsung has spring-cleaned its smartwatch lineup this year by eliminating the Classic model of the standard Watch 7 entirely. And once again, we are left with just two models, which include the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 7, with the more affordable Galaxy Watch FE still awaiting an India launch.

Oddly, if you compare the new smartwatches on Samsung's website, there are minor differences between the two models on paper, save for the obvious rugged-ised design of the Ultra. So, is the new Galaxy Watch Ultra (priced at Rs. 59,999) worth the Rs. 23,000 premium over the 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 7? Read on to find out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review Design and Specifications: Not what it seems

Case size - 47.7mm

Case material - Titanium + Grade 2 Titanium

Durability - IP68 (10 ATM), MIL-STD-810H certified

Good smartwatch designs are very hard to come by. The last genuinely attractive smartwatch I reviewed was the Tissot T-Touch Connect Sport, which came from a Swiss watchmaker. Design is a touchy topic for many and is highly subjective, but Samsung could have done better by retaining its identity from its previous Watch 5 Pro model and should have gone with a circular design. Instead, we are left with this rather confusing circle, square combination (looks like a One UI home screen icon), which many will still say was inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra, which it clearly isn't.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is not abnormally thick even when placed next to an Apple Watch Series 8

And since we are about identities, the brand seems to be gradually waving goodbye to the much-loved rotating bezel. It isn't clear whether Samsung will bring it back next year with the standard Galaxy Watch model (as a Classic variant), but a design element like a mechanical rotating bezel will pose plenty of technical problems when it comes to durability, especially when it's on a rugged smartwatch. You can still run your finger around the edge of the display to replicate the rotating bezel, and this gesture works perfectly fine with no hiccups as it did with previous models (including the Watch 5 Pro).

The Ultra's design is something I got used to, but it never grew on me. After using the smartwatch for a few days, I noticed it wasn't made entirely out of metal, which made me curious. Contrary to the much-advertised “Titanium” design, Samsung's website mentions (in the fine print) that its case is only partially made out of Titanium.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra's design does not follow the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's legacy

“Titanium is partially applied to the front and back cover areas of the metal frame”, while “The remaining parts of the frame are a mix of plastic and Grade 2 titanium.” My best guess is that Samsung had these requirements in place for better cellular connectivity, but Apple's Watch Ultra does a fine job of disguising it right below the bezel on the sides and still manages to look quite premium and unique (if not attractive).

Despite the odd design, which appears a bit chunky, I'm glad that Samsung managed to make the Galaxy Watch Ultra a bit thinner than the Apple Watch Ultra. At 12.1mm, the case felt comfortable for daily wear and even in bed for sleep tracking. I also like the design of the Marine strap, which was supremely comfortable thanks to its many perforations, which made it breathable. Samsung also has two more strap options – Trail and PeakForm – which are designed for use in those environments. The Dynamic Lug System (not available on the Watch 7) also makes it very easy to detach and attach straps securely and feels a lot more secure than what Apple has on its Watch models.

Samsung's Dynamic Lug System is very secure and easy to attach and detach

While the Ultra's durability standards are better than those of the Galaxy Watch 7, it cannot be taken for a dive because Samsung claims it cannot withstand high pressures. So, you can forget about using this Ultra as a dive computer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review Display: Shining bright

Display type - 1.5-inches, Super AMOLED

Resolution - 480 x 480 pixels

Protection - Sapphire crystal glass

Unlike the Apple Watch or any adventure or multisport watch, Samsung's smartwatch does not have an abnormally large display. It seems identical in size to the Galaxy Watch 7's screen but appears bigger because of the larger case surrounding it. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 7's display, this one's covered in sapphire crystal glass, which is in place to withstand the elements.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra's AOD feature is clearly visible outdoors but consumes a lot of power

It's super bright outdoors and properly legible under direct sunlight as well. The AOD mode, which displays the essential parts of the underlying watch face, is also bright enough outdoors.

If you are climbing a mountain or trekking in extreme terrain, you will be wearing gloves, making it extremely difficult to navigate a touchscreen interface. Since Samsung does not have a rotating bezel or digital crown to scroll through the interface, it has a high-sensitivity touchscreen mode that works fine with leather and padded gloves.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review Software and Companion App: Well-polished

Companion app platforms - Android

Watch Software - Wear OS 5.0 (One UI 6.0 Watch)

Latest security patch - 01, June 2024

Samsung's One UI is neatly laid on the Wear OS base, which powers the experience

Samsung's Galaxy Watch interface, also called One UI, looks quite fresh in its latest form. The new One UI 6 Samsung font is applied to text, and it all appears sharp and crisp. Also new with this Ultra model are some Ultra-specific Watch faces, one of which also has a red-coloured Night mode like on the Apple Watch Ultra. The new Ultra-specific watch faces also display a ton of detail and are very customisable. Samsung's Galaxy AI integrations are mostly limited to AI replies, and they do a good job crafting quick replies based on the conversation. But may not always be reliable.

Samsung's Health app can connect and sync data to Google's Health Connect and other third-party services like Strava

Like the recent Galaxy Watch models, you must download two apps to your Samsung smartphone. The first is the Samsung Health app, and the second is the Samsung Health Monitor app. It's wise to pair the Watch Ultra with a Samsung smartphone because the second app, which is used for taking electrocardiogram (ECG) readings and getting blood pressure reports, is only available in Samsung's Galaxy Store and hence cannot be (officially) installed on non-Samsung devices.

Samsung's Health Monitor app is a must-have if you want to try out BP and ECG features

The Watch itself is easy to set up given that most will pair it with a Samsung smartphone. The Samsung Health app is very functional and easy to use, with neatly laid out tabs (also works on large foldable displays) and information. There's also a Fitness tab, which has a ton of video workouts, with new ones being added regularly. The Health Monitor app is reserved for more accurate (read nearly medical-grade) features and solely exists to show your ECG and BP reports (numbers) and nothing else.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review Performance: Up there with the best

Processor - Samsung Exynos W1000 (3nm)

RAM - 2GB

Storage - 32GB (21.1GB available)

While the Galaxy Watch Ultra's design is subjective, the new Quick Button (customisable) gets activated easily even if you lightly drop the watch on its side when placing it on a table. It has been designed to register short presses as well. Once a workout mode has been activated, you can press it to pause or resume, double press for a lap or a long press to finish a workout. I did find these a bit confusing and fidgety to use, and I can best compare them to earbuds' touch controls (which are also of the same nature). One detail to appreciate is the overall fluidity of the One UI-based Wear OS interface, which has improved even more than last year's Galaxy Watch 6 models.

Even though Samsung clearly specifies (in the app) that the Watch's Blood Pressure readings should not be taken seriously (not medical-grade), I did take a few in the presence of a doctor. You have to take three of them during the set-up itself (with no ongoing medication to interfere with the readings). It turned out to be an accurate indicator, even if it wouldn't show the exact numbers as on a stand-alone machine or instrument. Being a high BP patient myself, I do find this to be a useful feature, at least till I can get to a doctor and get a proper reading.

The speaker on the Galaxy Watch sounded loud and clear while placing calls

Electrocardiogram (ECG) readings are available as well. While there was no way for me to verify this, it is good to have on a smartwatch as it could point out if there were even potential signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which could end up saving your life if conducted on a daily basis.

A SpO2 reading on a Samsung Galaxy Watch always needs specific wrist and elbow placements or positioning. And despite getting those right, the readings were consistent but not accurate when compared to a standalone pulse oximeter.

The sleep tracking feature still cannot track naps, but it did a fine job of accurately monitoring my sleep patterns. You still have to tell the watch when you will sleep by turning on Sleep mode. Like last year's watch, I liked the suggestions provided by the companion app (diet changes, etc.) to improve sleep. In terms of fitness tracking, I did take it out and about to get an idea about step count and GPS tracking (sans the smartphone). While the step count was spot on, the standalone GPS tracking was a bit shaky and not accurate, especially when between buildings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review Battery: A bit better than your average

Battery capacity - 590mAh

Charging rate - 10W

Charging adapter - Magnetic (in the box)

I like that Samsung uses a wireless magnetic charging mechanism that's devoid of any pogo pins that can, for some, cause skin allergies. However, it still cannot be wirelessly charged with standard chargers or reverse-charged with non-Samsung devices. The battery on the new Ultra has the same capacity as the Watch 5 Pro but is powered by a more efficient Exynos W1000 processor.

I am not impressed by its 2-day battery life when used for a GPS-connected 5-kilometre walk every day with AOD switched on and all health monitoring features on. For a multisport smartwatch, I expected a lot better. However, With AOD switched off and no workout tracking, the watch does better (as a regular Wear OS-powered smartwatch) with a solid three days on a single charge.

Charging, although wireless, is still quite slow compared to the competition

While it's on par with other WearOS-powered premium smartwatches, the OnePlus Watch 2R manages an impressive 12 days when used in its RTOS-powered Power Saver mode, which again gives you access to health and fitness features on call. Charging is fast on the OnePlus Watch 2, with the Galaxy Watch Ultra taking 1 hour and 50 minutes to a full charge, while the former manages to get the job done in 46 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Verdict

With important features like BP monitoring and ECG readings reserved solely for Samsung smartphone owners, it's tough to recommend this smartwatch to anyone without a Samsung device unless they are fine with not using these features. The Galaxy Watch 7 will offer all the health and fitness tracking features you can get on the Galaxy Watch Ultra at Rs. 23,000 less. Without any standout feature that differentiates the Watch Ultra from the Watch 7, I don't see any reason to go in for one by paying the premium if you are a casual smartwatch user.

However, it is easy to recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra to the urban adventurer. One who is into running marathons, competing in triathlons, or just looking for the best possible battery life from a “Galaxy smartwatch”. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro owners who have been waiting for an upgrade can also get one.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra remains a few steps behind Apple's Watch Ultra 2 (despite not receiving any updates this year) as it offers more features (like a dive computer) for those who need it. The Galaxy Watch Ultra also lacks several features compared to other multisport or triathlete watches with ruggedised designs. Outdoor watches from Garmin (Fenix series) and Suunto (Ocean) might be a bit more expensive but are better suited for trekking in the wilderness or diving into the ocean depths and can last between 16 days to a month on a single charge!