Samsung’s First One UI 8 Watch Beta Reportedly Available for Galaxy Watch 5 Series

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra also recently received the beta update.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2025 18:24 IST
Samsung’s First One UI 8 Watch Beta Reportedly Available for Galaxy Watch 5 Series

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy 5 Pro (pictured) were launched in August 2022

Highlights
  • One UI 8 Watch is based on Wear OS 6 operating system
  • One UI 8 Watch beta was also recently released for Galaxy Watch 7
  • Galaxy Watch 8 will come with One UI 8 Watch out-of-the-box
Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with the One UI 8 Watch user interface during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. The latest smartwatch offerings from the South Korean tech giant are going to run the Wear OS 6 operating system (OS)-based user interface out-of-the-box. The oldest smartwatch from the company that are set to get the update are Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Now, ahead of its public release, the first beta version of One UI 8 Watch for Galaxy Watch 5 series has reportedly gone live. However, the beta program is said to be exclusively live in South Korea and the US.

First beta of One UI 8 Watch for Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Tipster Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the first beta version of the One UI 8 Watch for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, built on top of the latest Wear OS 6, is now available. The tipster, however, highlighted that the One UI 8 Watch beta program will be exclusively available in the US and South Korea only. Additionally, the tipster also shared screenshots with the new beta firmware versions.

The two smartwatches from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, appear to have received the first beta version of the One UI 8 Watch with the build numbers R905NKOU1CYCD and R925NKOU1CYCD.

Recently, Samsung reportedly also started rolling out the beta update of One UI 8 Watch for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatches with the build numbers L705NKOU1ZYFE and L705NOKA1ZYFE. The beta update is said to have brought the Now Bar and Now Brief features to the two wearables. The Now Bar feature, as per the report, works through gesture controls, and shows users Google Maps related information and media controls etc, without having them tap away from the watch face.

On top of this, the One UI 8 Watch beta for Galaxy 7 and Watch Ultra is said to have improved the double pinch gesture functionality. It is said to allow users to scroll through notifications, control music, and click pictures by pinching the thumb and index finger twice. The report added that it brings enhanced customisability, which allows users to set in motion a specific action by double pinching on a particular screen.

