OnePlus Watch 3 Render, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Rotating Crown, ECG Support

OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to pack a bigger battery than the current model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 18:17 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to succeed the OnePlus Watch 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 3 may get a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC
  • The smartwatch is expected to ship with Watch OS 5 and RTOS
  • The OnePlus Watch 3 could arrive in an LTE option
OnePlus Watch 3 has seen its fair share of leaks recently. The purported smartwatch is expected to get several upgrades over the existing OnePlus Watch 2, which was introduced at MWC 2024 in February. A report has now surfaced suggesting several features of the smart wearable. Notably, OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and a new colour option for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at a Winter Launch Event scheduled for January 7, 2025. However, OnePlus has yet to confirm a Watch 3 release on the day.

OnePlus Watch 3 Design, Features

A design render based on the prototype of the OnePlus Watch 3 has been shared by a Smartprix report. It appears to be similar to that of the preceding OnePlus Watch 2. However, the report adds that the Watch 3 will get a rotating crown to offer users a more tactile experience. The functional, rotating crown could help navigate the UI more intuitively. 

oneplus watch 3 smartprix inline watch3

OnePlus Watch 3 render
Photo Credit: Smartprix

 

The report added that the OnePlus Watch 3's heart rate sensor suite will likely be upgraded to include the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature, which is expected to help users monitor irregular heart rhythm. The availability of this feature is said to vary by region and dependent on local laws. 

With the purported Watch 3, OnePlus is also tipped to explore an LTE variant which could allow users to make calls and receive notifications directly from the watch. However, this expected LTE option could be limited to China, similar to the preceding version.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, the report added. It will likely ship with the latest Watch OS 5 as well as RTOS. The anticipated wearable is expected to get a larger battery as well.

An earlier leak suggested that the OnePlus Watch 3 could house a 631mAh-rated battery with a typical value of 648mAh. Another previous report claimed the smartwatch may launch in global markets alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Gulaabi OTT Release: Marathi Movie Starring Shruti Marathe and Mrinal Kulkarni Streaming Now

