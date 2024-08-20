Technology News
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 With Dynaudio-Tuned Dual Drivers, Up to 43 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is available in Lunar Radiance and Midnight Opus colourways.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2024 18:30 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 With Dynaudio-Tuned Dual Drivers, Up to 43 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are equipped with 11mm woofers, 6mm tweeters
  • The TWS earphones supports SBC, AAC and LHDC 5.0 audio codecs
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 3 case supports USB Type C as well as wireless charging
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were launched in India on Tuesday, and the company's latest true wireless stereo (TWS) headset features an in-ear design with silicone tips and a pebble-shaped, leather-patterned plastic charging case. It is equipped with a dual driver setup — a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, and each one has a dedicated dual digital to analogue converter (DAC). The headset supports up to 50dB of active noise cancellation (ANC), dual-device connectivity over Bluetooth 5.4, and support for the LHDC 5.0 audio codec. The earphones are claimed to deliver up to 43 hours of battery life, including the charging case. 

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Price in India

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 and the wearable is available in Lunar Radiance and Midnight Opus colourways. 

It will be available to purchase in the country starting on August 23 from 12pm IST via the OnePlus India website and other online and retail channels.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is equipped with a dual driver setup that comprises a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. They are paired with dual DACs, one dedicated to each driver, according to the company. This is claimed to improve the sound quality of the earphones.

According to OnePlus, the Buds Pro 3 TWS headset offers support for up to 50dB ANC with mild, moderate and max modes. An additional smart ANC mode auto-selects the level of ANC depending on ambient sound levels.

The TWS headset is compatible with the HeyMelody app on non-OnePlus devices, which allows users to manage ANC modes, equaliser settings, touch control commands and more. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is tuned by Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio, similar to its predecessor the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the Oppo Enco X2. The EQ presets that users can access through the companion app are tuned by Dynaudio.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 feature a 90ms low latency game mode, along with support for dual-device connectivity over Bluetooth 5.4. It can also be paired with modern Android smartphones using Google Fast Pair, and the device supports SBC, AAC, and LHDC 5.0 audio codecs. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance, unlike the charging case. 

OnePlus claims that the wearable can offer up to 43 hours of battery life, while the earphones are said to provide a playback time of up to 10 hours on a single charge. The charging case has a USB Type-C port for charging, but also supports wireless charging. A quick charge of 10 minutes is claimed to deliver up to 5.5 hours of playback.

According to the company, one earphone measures 33.60 x 21.15 x 25mm in size and weighs 5.28g. The plastic unibody case measures 64.70 x 52.45 x 25.75mm in size and together with the earphones, weighs 61.38g.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Good
  • LHDC Bluetooth codec support
  • IP55 rating
  • Wireless charging support
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • No LDAC support
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 India launch, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 price in India, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 With Dynaudio-Tuned Dual Drivers, Up to 43 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
