Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4 and Beats Pill Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Beats Solo Buds are claimed to offer up to 18 hours of total playback time.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2024 17:01 IST
Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4 and Beats Pill Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Beats Solo Buds TWS earphones come with a stemless in-ear design

Highlights
  • Beats Solo Buds are compatible with both iOS and Android phone
  • The Beats Solo 4 feature adjustable, cushioned ear cups
  • The Beats Pill portable speaker comes with an IP67-rated build
Apple has launched three new audio products in India — the Beats Solo Buds truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones and the Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker. These items were initially unveiled in the US and other markets, and are now available in India. The Beats Solo Buds come with a stemless in-ear design and are claimed to offer up to 18 hours of total playback time. The Beats Solo 4 are equipped with a Spatial Audio feature with dynamic head tracking. The Beats Pill wireless portable speaker arrives with an IP67-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4, Beats Pill Price in India, Availability

Beats Solo Buds are priced in India at Rs. 6,900, while the Beats Solo 4 and the Beats Pill are listed at Rs. 22,900 and Rs. 16,900, respectively. They are currently available for purchase in the country via the Apple India website and will come to offline Apple Stores starting September 4.

beats solo buds 4 pill g360 inline Beats Solo Buds Beats Solo 4 Beats Pill

The Beats Solo Buds, the Beats Solo 4 and the Beats Pill were introduced in India on Wednesday

 

The Beats Solo Buds are offered in Arctic Purple, Matte Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red colourways. Meanwhile, the Beats Solo 4 come in Cloud Pink, Matte Black, and Slate Blue shades. The Beats Pill speaker is available in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Statement Red variants.

Beats Solo Buds Specifications

The Beats Solo Buds sport a stemless, in-ear design, come with dual-layer drivers and are said to offer seamless one-touch pairing. The true wireless earphones are compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. The ‘b' button on the earphones allows users to control music, volume, and more. 

They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 18 hours. The earphones support a quick charging feature which allows up to an hour of playback time with five minutes of charge. They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and the charging case has a USB Type-C charging port.

Beats Solo 4 Specifications

Moving on to the Beats Solo 4, these wireless headphones have an on-ear design, a flex-grip headband and adjustable cushioned ear cups with passive noise isolation support. They are equipped with a spatial audio feature with dynamic head-tracking and are also compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

The headphones support high-resolution lossless audio via USB Type-C or 3.5mm audio cable. On a single charge, they are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 50 hours. With 10 minutes of quick charge, they are said to provide users with a playback time of up to five hours.

Beats Pill Specifications

The Beats Pill portable, wireless Bluetooth speaker comes with a big woofer and an improved tweeter. It is said to have a 20-degree upward tilt which is expected to improve the listening experience of users. 

Weighing 680g, it is claimed to be 10 percent lighter than its preceding model. It is equipped with a USB Type-C charging port and is said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The speaker arrives with an IP67-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Comments

Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4, Beats Pill, Beats Solo Buds price in India, Beats Solo 4 price in India, Beats Pill price in India, Beats Solo Buds India launch, Beats Solo 4 India launch, Beats Pill India launch, Beats Solo Buds specifications, Beats Solo 4 specifications, Beats Pill specifications, Apple Beats, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Gemini ‘Ask About This Screen’ and YouTube Video Summaries Features Rolling Out to Users
iPhone 17 Models Tipped to Arrive With Major RAM Upgrade Compared to iPhone 16 Range

