Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get Support for Real-Time Video Queries and Other AI Features

While exploring locations, users can now ask the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to identify landmarks or famous spots in real-time.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2024 15:18 IST
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get Support for Real-Time Video Queries and Other AI Features

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta has introduced a new special edition of its Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

  • Meta's glasses support follow-up questions without repeating commands
  • Users can also ask the smart glasses to identify famous landmarks
  • A Shiny Transparent colourway of the glasses is also introduced
Meta Platforms announced several notable updates for its Ray-Ban Meta Glasses at its Connect event on Wednesday. One of the most notable additions is video capability which enables the wearer to ask information about landmarks and other places that they're seeing in real-time. The company has also made it easier to hold conversations with Meta AI – its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, courtesy of new wake-up commands, in addition to other new features.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Update

In a blog post, the company announced that Ray-Ban Meta Glasses now support wake-up via the “Hey Meta” command, while users will also be able to ask follow-up questions without repeating it again. The update also makes the “look and” command redundant which was previously used in general Q&A conversations or to identify what they were looking at.

They can also set reminders via voice prompts. Meta says its glasses will now be able to remember things. For instance, it will remember where the user has parked their vehicle at their airport.

The company is also adding video capabilities to Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. While exploring locations, users can now ask the smart glasses to identify landmarks or famous spots in real-time, with the glasses essentially acting as a virtual tour guide. While grocery shopping, they can ask the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to provide cooking suggestions based on the ingredients they're looking at.

Meta is improving its partnerships with Spotify and Amazon Music, while it also announced new ones with Audible and iHeart. Users can ask the glasses to search for tracks and provide additional information.

Special Edition Glasses

In addition to software updates, a new special edition of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses have also been announced. The new option is called Shiny Transparent. As the name suggests, they have a transparent design which showcases some of the internals. These glasses come with EssilorLuxottica's new range of UltraTransitions GEN S lenses. They come with Clear to Sapphire Transitions lens colour options.

However, the new glasses are only available in Standard size, priced at $429 (roughly Rs. roughly 36,000).

Further reading: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Features, Ray-Ban sunglasses, Meta

Further reading: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Features, Ray-Ban sunglasses, Meta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
