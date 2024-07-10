Technology News
Perplexity AI Rolling Out Its Pro Search Feature For Complex Queries to Android Devices

Perplexity AI released the Pro Search feature for its web client last week.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 16:31 IST
Perplexity AI Rolling Out Its Pro Search Feature For Complex Queries to Android Devices

Photo Credit: Perplexity AI

To get unlimited Pro Search results, users will have to purchase the Perplexity Pro subscription

Highlights
  • Pro Search uses multi-step reasoning to find answers to searched queries
  • The Perplexity AI feature is free for the first five queries searched
  • The Pro Search timer resets every four hours
Perplexity AI, the artificial intelligence (AI) search engine platform rolled out a new feature dubbed Pro Search last week. The feature is now making its way to the Android app and users can access it just by toggling the Pro button underneath the text field. According to the AI firm, the feature uses multi-step reasoning to find answers to complex queries that cannot be answered by finding information from websites. The feature is available to free users with some restrictions.

Perplexity AI's Pro Search Rolling Out on Android

While the company did not make any official announcement regarding the feature, it is now showing up on the Perplexity AI app for Android for several users. Gadgets 360 was able to access the feature, and it works similarly to the web client. Notably, Pro Search was first released on July 2.

perplexity pro search android Perplexity AI Pro Search on Android

Perplexity AI Pro Search on Android

 

To activate Pro Search, users can check underneath the text field where a new Pro toggle can be seen. Turning it on will activate the feature and users can continue to ask queries that would usually take several searches. When looking for the result, Perplexity will show the Pro Search icon and highlight the number of steps it took to get to the result. Underneath, users can also check all the sources used to create the answer.

At the time of announcing the feature, the AI firm highlighted that Pro Search analyses search results and takes intelligent actions based on its findings to get to the final answer. This process also includes running follow-up searches that build on previous results. Alongside search queries, users can also ask the AI advanced math and programming-related questions.

Essentially, the difference between a regular search and Pro Search on Perplexity is that the former will offer fast and accurate answers backed by sources whereas the latter delves into greater depth of the question and delivers comprehensive results.

At present, the Pro Search feature is available to all users. However, free users will only be able to access it for the first five queries every four hours. To access unlimited pro searches, users will have to purchase the Perplexity Pro subscription which is priced at $20 (roughly Rs. 1,670) a month.

Perplexity AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Search Engine, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Perplexity AI Rolling Out Its Pro Search Feature For Complex Queries to Android Devices
