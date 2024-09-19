Xiaomi is continuing to grow in the global smartphone market. In August, the Chinese smartphone brand surpassed Apple as the number two smartphone vendor in the world in sell-through volume, according to new figures from market research firm Counterpoint. The iPhone maker came in third place while Samsung retained the top spot. Aggressive growth in recent quarters and surging demands from markets like India is said to have helped Xiaomi to gain second spot in the global smartphone market in the last month in terms of monthly sell-through volumes.

Xiaomi Overtook Apple in Global Sales

As per Counterpoint Research's latest Smartphone 360 Monthly Tracker, Xiaomi emerged as the world's second-largest smartphone maker in August based on global smartphone sell-through volumes. The Beijing headquartered firm outpaced Apple to capture the second spot for the first time in three years in terms of monthly sell-through volumes. Meanwhile, Samsung retained the first spot.

The Counterpoint report points out that demand in lower price bands benefited Xiaomi. The launch of Redmi 13 and Redmi Note 13 series 5G smartphones under the $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000) price category played a pivotal role in helping Xiaomi gain share across all its key markets, especially in India, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Xiaomi's shipments in August remained flat but Counterpoint report attributes its success to Apple's seasonal decline in shipments ahead of the iPhone 16 series launch. The arrival of the iPhone 16 lineup is likely to propel Apple to reclaim the second or first spot, in the coming months as sales ramp up.

Counterpoint notes that Xiaomi posted solid growth in the first half of 2024 with 22 percent year-over-year growth in sales volume. Growth is likely to moderate in the second half as base effects peter out, but Xiaomi is still likely to record strong double-digit growth for the full year of 2024.