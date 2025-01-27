Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Series or Redmi 14 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi 15 series is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 17:05 IST
Xiaomi 15 Series or Redmi 14 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 (pictured) was launched in China in October 2024

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 series Indian version could be similar to the Chinese options
  • The lineup could include the base, Pro and Ultra variants in the country
  • The base Xiaomi 15 has previously been spotted on the BIS website
Xiaomi 15 was launched in China in October 2024 alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro. These handsets are expected to be joined by the Xiaomi 15 Ultra variant soon. A tipster claims that the company could introduce the Xiaomi 15 series in India soon. The tipster also noted that Xiaomi could even bring the mid-range Redmi 14 5G to the country. This is expected to succeed the Redmi 13 5G, which was launched in India in July 2024.

Xiaomi 15 Series or Redmi 14 5G India Launch

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), Xiaomi could launch the Xiaomi 15 series or the purported Redmi 14 5G handset in India in February. He did not clarify if the Xiaomi 15 series in the country will include the top-of-the-line, yet-to-be-released Ultra version. The post did not share any details about the Redmi 14 5G option either.

In November 2024, the base Xiaomi 15 with model number 24129PN74I was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website suggesting an imminent India launch of the handset. The phone could be joined in the country by either or both of the Pro and Ultra variants.

Notably, the preceding Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra were introduced in India in March 2024, while the Redmi 13 5G was unveiled in the country in July of that year. If the leaked timeline for either the Xiaomi 15 lineup or the Redmi 14 5G is true, we can expect to see official teasers soon.

The Indian versions of the Xiaomi 15 lineup will likely be similar to their Chinese counterparts. The Xiaomi 15 series is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. The base and Pro variants sport Leica-tuned triple rear camera units led by 50-megapixel main sensors. They are claimed to meet an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi 15 Series, Xiaomi 15 Series India Launch, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi 14 5G India launch, Redmi 14 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 15 Series or Redmi 14 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Comment

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
