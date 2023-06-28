Technology News

Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon Ahead of July 3 Launch

Motorola Edge 40's price in India will start from Rs. 59,999, as per the Amazon listing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 June 2023 16:13 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon Ahead of July 3 Launch

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 40 will have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED display

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 40 will be launched alongside Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
  • The handset was initially unveiled in China last month
  • Motorola Razr 40 will have Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC under the hood

Motorola Razr 40 is all set to go official in India on July 3 alongside the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Just a week before the formal debut, the price of the Motorola Razr 40 has been accidentally revealed on Amazon on Wednesday. The foldable smartphone is teased to come with a 6.9-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and will have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The Motorola Razr 40 series was unveiled initially in China. It is confirmed to be backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W Turbocharging.

Amazon India has teased the price of the Motorola Edge 40 ahead of its launch. As per the listing (now removed), the price of the clamshell foldable smartphone will start from Rs. 59,999. However, the price of the Motorola Razr 40 or the Razr 40 Ultra is not currently listed on the e-commerce website.

motorola razr 40 amazon Motorola Razr 40

The Motorola Razr 40 was initially unveiled in China last month with a starting price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and finally, CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Both Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra are set to debut in India on July 3. Amazon has a dedicated microsite teasing the specifications of the Motorola Razr 40 series. The e-commerce platform would provide a 10 percent discount while purchasing the Motorola Razr 40 using ICICI Bank cards and SBI credit cards.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications

Specifications of the Indian variant of Motorola Razr 40 should be identical to the model launched in China. It offers a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It will run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB of RAM. The handset comes with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel sensor as well. Further, the smartphone will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 33W Turbocharging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
