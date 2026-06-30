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Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Reportedly in Development, Could Arrive With iPhone Support

Upcoming Samsung Health features include Vitals, Heart Health Score, and personalised AI health coaching.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 18:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Reportedly in Development, Could Arrive With iPhone Support

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Ring has a titanium build and is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance

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Highlights
  • Samsung prepares new Vitals feature for Samsung Health
  • SmartThings may help users make healthier food choices
  • Samsung continues work on non-invasive glucose monitoring
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Samsung has reportedly signalled that a successor to the Galaxy Ring is in development, while hinting that future versions could support iPhones. The company is also said to be shifting its focus towards software-driven health services rather than hardware upgrades alone. Alongside the next-generation wearable, Samsung is reportedly developing new Samsung Health features, AI-powered coaching, and continuous health monitoring to help users better understand their well-being. The broader strategy centres on connected devices and personalised insights to support preventive healthcare and healthier daily habits.

Galaxy Ring 2 Could Bring iPhone Compatibility

According to a Forbes report, Dr. Hon Pak, Samsung's Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team, confirmed that Samsung is developing the next-generation Galaxy Ring. Although he did not reveal its launch timeline or specifications, he said the company is prioritising software and services over hardware improvements.

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According to the report, Samsung expects future smart rings to stand out through the health experiences they deliver rather than through major hardware differences alone. Pak said the company is evaluating improvements in areas such as sensors and battery life, but noted that competing smart rings now offer similar sensor capabilities. Samsung instead plans to strengthen its connected ecosystem by integrating multiple devices and services.

The report also suggests Samsung may expand Galaxy Ring compatibility beyond Android devices. When asked about iPhone support, Pak did not confirm the feature but hinted that upcoming announcements could address broader device compatibility. The current Galaxy Ring works with Android smartphones, while several health features remain exclusive to Samsung Galaxy devices.

Alongside the hardware roadmap, Samsung shared details of its wider digital health plans. The report says Samsung wants its connected devices to help users identify potential health issues earlier by tracking everyday habits and providing personalised guidance over time. Samsung believes continuous monitoring of daily habits such as sleep, nutrition, activity, and stress can provide more meaningful health insights than periodic medical check-ups alone.

The report says Samsung's upcoming Samsung Health feature called Vitals will establish a personalised baseline by analysing metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels and respiratory rate during sleep over seven days. The system is designed to detect significant changes from an individual's normal readings and recommend medical follow-up when necessary.

The South Korean tech giant is also preparing a Heart Health Score feature that will estimate cardiovascular risk by analysing sleep, nutrition, physical activity, and stress levels together. The company plans to combine these measurements with AI to provide users with more personalised health guidance based on their individual patterns.

The report adds that Samsung intends to introduce AI-powered health coaching next year. The system is expected to learn how individual users respond to different forms of motivation and to tailor reminders and recommendations accordingly, rather than relying on the same coaching style for everyone.

Samsung also sees connected home devices playing a larger role in its health platform. The report says appliances linked through SmartThings could eventually suggest meals based on available ingredients and simplify healthier daily routines. It is also continuing work on advanced health technologies, including non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring, while regulated features such as sleep apnoea detection and atrial fibrillation monitoring are already available in selected markets.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Health, Samsung Wearables, Smart Ring, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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