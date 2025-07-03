Technology News
Samsung Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Revealed in One UI 8 Animation Files

The outer middle panel on the Samsung Galaxy G Fold could serve as the smartphone's cover display.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2025 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Abhijeet Mishra

Samsung Galaxy Flex S (left) and Flex G prototypes showcased by the company at CES 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone could be unveiled on July 9
  • Images of the Galaxy G Fold have been spotted on One UI 8
  • Samsung might launch the foldable in select markets at a later date
Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone could be unveiled next week, according to recent reports. An image of the purported Samsung Galaxy G Fold handset was spotted by a publication, giving us a good look at the upcoming smartphone. While the tri-fold device is expected to arrive nearly a year after the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, it is said to feature a G-shaped fold instead of an S-shaped fold. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 series at its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung's Tri-Fold Phone Likely to Feature Three Outer Cameras

Android Authority and AssembleDebug spotted animations in the latest One UI 8 beta that reveal a new smartphone that is much wider than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. One of these files suggests that the Galaxy G Fold will feature three display panels that are connected with two hinges, while another appears to show the inner screen that is expected to be quite large when unfolded.

Some of the animations for the Samsung Galaxy G Fold (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: AndroidAuthority/ AssembleDebug

 

The lighter image showing the tri-fold smartphone suggests that one of the outer panels will house a vertically aligned camera module with three sensors. The middle panel is expected to be the cover display, with a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. We don't know what the third outer panel might be used for, but the animation file doesn't appear to show the presence of any components.

Unlike the Huawei Mate XT, which folded in the form of an S, the rumoured Samsung foldable is said to fold in the form of a G (both panels folding inwards), which explains the cover display on the outer panel. The inner screen appears quite similar to Huawei's tri-fold smartphones. However, the animation files indicate that Samsung users will have to be careful to not fold the panel with the protruding camera module shut before the other panel.

There's another camera on the right panel of the inner display, and this might be used to take calls or click selfies when the display is fully unfolded. Some of these animation files refer to the device as the "Multifold 7" and this could be the internal codename for the company's first tri-fold smartphone.

Samsung has yet to announce any plans for a tri-fold smartphone, so it's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt. The company could simply tease the arrival of the advanced foldable at its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. The company previously teased the arrival of the Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy S25 Edge at other events, and the tri-fold might be the next device to be unveiled next week, before it is launched later this year.

As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
