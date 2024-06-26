Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Chipset, Price and Other Details Leaked via Amazon Listing

The smartwatch may be equipped with AI health monitoring features including AI Powered Sleep, AI Powered Exercise and AI Powered Communication.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2024 10:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Chipset, Price and Other Details Leaked via Amazon Listing

Photo Credit: Samsung

The smartwatch may come with Samsung’s next-generation BioActive Sensor 2, report suggests

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 was listed on the Amazon Canada website
  • It is reported to get a 3nm chip, 2,000 nits display and AI features
  • The smartwatch may launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 specifications such as its chipset, health tracking metrics and price have reportedly leaked via an online listing. The smartwatch is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is now confirmed to take place on July 10. Ahead of its launch, an Amazon listing is said to have revealed details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Recent rumours have also suggested that Samsung may unveil a new Galaxy Watch Ultra to take on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 specifications, price (leaked)

According to a report by Passionategeeks, a listing of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 recently appeared on Amazon's Canada website, suggesting that it may be powered by a chipset fabricated on a 3nm process. This chip is claimed to boost the smartwatch's efficiency while ensuring smooth operation.

As per the listing, the Galaxy Watch 7 will come with Samsung's next-generation BioActive Sensor 2. It is tipped to provide more accurate heart rate measurements during sleep and exercise. Furthermore, it is also expected to pack AI health monitoring features including AI Powered Sleep, AI Powered Exercise, and AI Powered Communication.

It will also leverage Galaxy AI – Samsung's suite of AI features – for smart replies to messages directly from the smartwatch, as per the report. The listing is for the 128GB storage and 40mm Bluetooth variant of the Galaxy Watch 7 in a Cream colourway.

The Galaxy Watch 7 may be priced at CAD 358 (roughly Rs. 21,800) for the aforementioned variant. If it is true, the price of the smartwatch may undercut the existing Galaxy Watch 6 by CAD 52 (roughly Rs. 3,000).

Other details of Galaxy Watch 7

According to a previous report, the Galaxy Watch 7 may be available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm, and in two colourways: cream and green. Samsung is said to use Armor Aluminum 2 to develop the smartwatch's casing while it could also come with a sapphire crystal glass.

Samsung's upcoming smartwatch may carry over some features from its predecessor including 5ATM water resistance, IP68 rating, and MIL-STD-810H certified build. Both variants of the Galaxy Watch 7 are tipped to get a 2,000 nits display.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review
Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung, Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Series Launch Confirmed; Next Galaxy Unpacked to Be Held on July 10

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Chipset, Price and Other Details Leaked via Amazon Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 3210 Makes a Comeback in India With YouTube, UPI Apps
  2. CMF Phone 1 Could Feature a Removable Back Plate, Teaser Suggests
  3. Here's What the Upcoming CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Could Look Like
  4. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colourways Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Suggests 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  6. Google Pixel 9 Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event Confirmed; Here's What to Expect
  9. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India
  10. Moto S50 Neo With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Quest Tipped to Gain Support for Free Window Placement Feature Found on Apple Vision Pro
  2. BSNL Reportedly Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting 278GB of User and Operational Data
  3. Realme C61 Price in India, Key Features Revealed Ahead of June 28 Launch
  4. Reddit to Update Web Standard to Block Automated Data Scraping From Its Website
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 1.5K Display
  6. Google Will Stop Offering Continuous Scroll in Search Results on Mobile and Desktop: Report
  7. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Stable Amidst Volatility, Most Altcoins Hit by Downturn
  9. Anthropic Introduces Projects for Claude AI, a New Collaborative Tool to Organise Information
  10. Nokia 3210 With Unisoc T107​ SoC, YouTube, UPI Apps Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »