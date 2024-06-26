Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 specifications such as its chipset, health tracking metrics and price have reportedly leaked via an online listing. The smartwatch is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is now confirmed to take place on July 10. Ahead of its launch, an Amazon listing is said to have revealed details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Recent rumours have also suggested that Samsung may unveil a new Galaxy Watch Ultra to take on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 specifications, price (leaked)

According to a report by Passionategeeks, a listing of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 recently appeared on Amazon's Canada website, suggesting that it may be powered by a chipset fabricated on a 3nm process. This chip is claimed to boost the smartwatch's efficiency while ensuring smooth operation.

As per the listing, the Galaxy Watch 7 will come with Samsung's next-generation BioActive Sensor 2. It is tipped to provide more accurate heart rate measurements during sleep and exercise. Furthermore, it is also expected to pack AI health monitoring features including AI Powered Sleep, AI Powered Exercise, and AI Powered Communication.

It will also leverage Galaxy AI – Samsung's suite of AI features – for smart replies to messages directly from the smartwatch, as per the report. The listing is for the 128GB storage and 40mm Bluetooth variant of the Galaxy Watch 7 in a Cream colourway.

The Galaxy Watch 7 may be priced at CAD 358 (roughly Rs. 21,800) for the aforementioned variant. If it is true, the price of the smartwatch may undercut the existing Galaxy Watch 6 by CAD 52 (roughly Rs. 3,000).

Other details of Galaxy Watch 7

According to a previous report, the Galaxy Watch 7 may be available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm, and in two colourways: cream and green. Samsung is said to use Armor Aluminum 2 to develop the smartwatch's casing while it could also come with a sapphire crystal glass.

Samsung's upcoming smartwatch may carry over some features from its predecessor including 5ATM water resistance, IP68 rating, and MIL-STD-810H certified build. Both variants of the Galaxy Watch 7 are tipped to get a 2,000 nits display.

