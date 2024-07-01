Technology News

Samsung One UI 6 Watch Beta for Select Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4 Models Reportedly Released

The One UI 6 Watch Beta update is said to be limited to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 Bluetooth models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 15:01 IST
Samsung One UI 6 Watch Beta for Select Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4 Models Reportedly Released

The update is available to download via the Samsung Galaxy Watch Beta Program in the Members app

Highlights
  • One UI 6 Watch Beta is said to come to Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 models
  • The update can be downloaded via the Samsung Wearable app
  • It is only available to Galaxy Watch users in the US and South Korea
Samsung has released the One UI 6 Watch Beta for select models in the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 lineup, according to claims on the company's community forums. This move comes just a month after the South Korean tech giant kicked off the One UI 6 Watch beta program – its next operating system for its smartwatches – in the US and South Korea, starting the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The update brought several artificial intelligence (AI) features to Samsung's smartwatches. Now, it is said to be coming to older Galaxy Watch models too.

One UI Watch 6 beta update

According to multiple posts on Samsung's Community Forum, several Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 users reported the availability of the One UI 6 Watch Beta on their devices. It is said to be available via the Samsung Galaxy Watch Beta Program in the Members app which allows users to try out experimental features before they are widely rolled out. Once signed up, users may be able to download the update via the Galaxy Wearable app.

However, the update is said to be limited to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth models. This means users with LTE models of the smartwatches may not get it yet. Furthermore, the One UI 6 Watch Beta update seems to be only available in the US and South Korea.

Samsung announced its next operating system update for its smartwatches on June 12, commencing the program with the Galaxy Watch 6. It brought several new features to the smartwatch, including capabilities powered by Galaxy AI – Samsung's suite of AI features.

One UI 6 Watch beta features

The update brings a new energy score feature that allows users to monitor their energy levels throughout the day. Samsung claims it can also provide sleep insights, including respiratory rate and heart rate, analysing the quality of the user's sleep cycle. Users can now also combine different exercises and set goals, according to Samsung. All these features are said to be powered by Galaxy AI.

Furthermore, it is also claimed to bring new gestures to control the Galaxy Watch. Samsung says notifications can now be scrolled by flicking the wrist horizontally. Users can also take actions such as answering calls, turning off alarms and taking pictures with a new double-pinch gesture.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good design, comfortable to wear
  • Excellent screen
  • Good software and apps
  • Very good features and performance
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Bad
  • iPhone not supported, unlike other Wear OS devices
  • A bit tricky to get blood oxygen readings
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) review
Display Size 44mm
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review
Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, One UI 6 Watch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Solos AirGo Vision Smart Glasses With GPT-4o and Google Gemini Integration Reportedly Unveiled
iOS 19 Development Reportedly Begins at Apple for 2025 Release; Said to Be Codenamed Luck

