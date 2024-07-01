Samsung has released the One UI 6 Watch Beta for select models in the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 lineup, according to claims on the company's community forums. This move comes just a month after the South Korean tech giant kicked off the One UI 6 Watch beta program – its next operating system for its smartwatches – in the US and South Korea, starting the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The update brought several artificial intelligence (AI) features to Samsung's smartwatches. Now, it is said to be coming to older Galaxy Watch models too.

According to multiple posts on Samsung's Community Forum, several Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 users reported the availability of the One UI 6 Watch Beta on their devices. It is said to be available via the Samsung Galaxy Watch Beta Program in the Members app which allows users to try out experimental features before they are widely rolled out. Once signed up, users may be able to download the update via the Galaxy Wearable app.

However, the update is said to be limited to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth models. This means users with LTE models of the smartwatches may not get it yet. Furthermore, the One UI 6 Watch Beta update seems to be only available in the US and South Korea.

Samsung announced its next operating system update for its smartwatches on June 12, commencing the program with the Galaxy Watch 6. It brought several new features to the smartwatch, including capabilities powered by Galaxy AI – Samsung's suite of AI features.

One UI 6 Watch beta features

The update brings a new energy score feature that allows users to monitor their energy levels throughout the day. Samsung claims it can also provide sleep insights, including respiratory rate and heart rate, analysing the quality of the user's sleep cycle. Users can now also combine different exercises and set goals, according to Samsung. All these features are said to be powered by Galaxy AI.

Furthermore, it is also claimed to bring new gestures to control the Galaxy Watch. Samsung says notifications can now be scrolled by flicking the wrist horizontally. Users can also take actions such as answering calls, turning off alarms and taking pictures with a new double-pinch gesture.

