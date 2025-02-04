Apple Vision Pro — the company's first wearable spatial computer — could offer support for Sony's virtual reality (PS VR2) hand controllers later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Cupertino company has reportedly been collaborating with Sony for several months, to introduce support for the PS VR2 controllers on the Apple Vision Pro, which already allows users to pair Xbox and PS5 controllers. Support for Sony's VR controller is expected to bring more precise and optimised controls to Apple's mixed reality headset.

Apple Vision Pro PS VR2 Support Launch Timeline (Expected)

In the Q&A section of his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman states that Apple is still working with Sony to add support for the PS VR2 hand controllers to the Apple Vision Pro. It was previously reported in December that the iPhone maker had also discussed the plan with third-party developers, as part of its efforts to convince them to bring PlayStation VR2 controller support to their games.

The journalist says that the company is expected to deliver the support for the controller via an update to visionOS, which could arrive later this year. However, it is currently unclear whether it will arrive with the current version — visionOS 2 — or with the next version that is expected to be released in Q3 2025.

If Apple introduces support for Sony's PS VR2 controllers, it could enable users to control more than just games on the operating system. Back in December, Gurman had stated that Sony's controllers might also allow users to control apps like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Photoshop.

The addition of support for PS VR2 controllers will also enable support for precise VR controls, thanks to six degrees of freedom (6DOF) support. The headset already offers support for standard PS5 and Xbox controllers, but they lack 6DOF functionality offered by the VR controllers.

Apple has yet to announce any plans to introduce support for Sony's PS VR2 controllers, and we can probably expect to hear more at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) event that usually takes place in May, or later this year, when the next version of visionOS is released.