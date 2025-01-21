Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series of smartphones on January 22 at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The South Korean tech giant is is expected to unveil its first triple folding handset this year, alongside the book-style and clamshell foldable successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Details about the tri-fold model as well as the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 have surfaced online again, giving us an idea of when the handsets will be launched.

Samsung Foldable Smartphone Production, Launch Timeline (Leaked)

According to an X post by Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) that cites a video from The Elec (in Korean), Samsung is expected to begin component production for its triple folding smartphone in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, that is between April and June. The company is expected to launch the rumoured handset in Q3 2025, which means it could arrive before September.

Samsung is tipped to produce 200,000 units of triple-folding smartphones this year. When unfolded, the handset is expected to have a main display measuring between 9.9 and 10 inches. The Elec claimed in its video report that when folded, the tri-fold model will likely measure 15mm in thickness.

Earlier reports suggested that unlike the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which uses an S-shaped design where the screen folds both in and out, the Samsung tri-fold smartphone is expected to feature a 'G-type' triple-folding display. This design is said to offer more protection, where the display is expected to fold into three parts, covering the left and right sides in the middle.

According to the latest leak, Samsung will likely launch four foldable smartphones in 2025, including the purported triple folding model, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip FE. The Fan Edition version of the Flip variant is expected to be a lower-cost flip-style foldable. The company is expected to remove the S-Pen digitiser from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, possibly in an attempt to make the handset thinner. This could involve the inclusion of an S Pen that requires charging.