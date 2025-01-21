Technology News
Samsung Tri-Fold Production, Launch Timelines Leaked Again; Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Thinner

Samsung is reportedly expected to produce 200,000 units of the tri-fold handset in Q2 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2025 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung's tri-fold handset is expected to launch in Q3 2025
  • The S-Pen digitiser could be removed from the Galaxy Z Fold 7
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is tipped to arrive later this year
Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series of smartphones on January 22 at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The South Korean tech giant is is expected to unveil its first triple folding handset this year, alongside the book-style and clamshell foldable successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Details about the tri-fold model as well as the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 have surfaced online again, giving us an idea of when the handsets will be launched.

Samsung Foldable Smartphone Production, Launch Timeline (Leaked)

According to an X post by Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) that cites a video from The Elec (in Korean), Samsung is expected to begin component production for its triple folding smartphone in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, that is between April and June. The company is expected to launch the rumoured handset in Q3 2025, which means it could arrive before September.

Samsung is tipped to produce 200,000 units of triple-folding smartphones this year. When unfolded, the handset is expected to have a main display measuring between 9.9 and 10 inches. The Elec claimed in its video report that when folded, the tri-fold model will likely measure 15mm in thickness.

Earlier reports suggested that unlike the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which uses an S-shaped design where the screen folds both in and out, the Samsung tri-fold smartphone is expected to feature a 'G-type' triple-folding display. This design is said to offer more protection, where the display is expected to fold into three parts, covering the left and right sides in the middle.

According to the latest leak, Samsung will likely launch four foldable smartphones in 2025, including the purported triple folding model, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip FE. The Fan Edition version of the Flip variant is expected to be a lower-cost flip-style foldable. The company is expected to remove the S-Pen digitiser from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, possibly in an attempt to make the handset thinner. This could involve the inclusion of an S Pen that requires charging.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Tri Fold, Samsung Tri Fold Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Top-End Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets; Galaxy S25 Slim Availability Tipped

Comment

