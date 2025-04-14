Technology News
Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch; Said to Offer 22 Days Battery Life

Vivo Watch 5 will support a 30-second blood pressure risk assessment feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 18:50 IST
Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch; Said to Offer 22 Days Battery Life

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Watch 5 will weigh 32 grams and support AI-backed features

Highlights
  • Vivo Watch 5 will run on BlueOS out-of-the-box
  • The watch will support "Blue Heart Xiao V (translated)" AI assistant
  • The Vivo Watch 5 will offer heart rate monitoring, arrhythmia analysis
Vivo Watch 5 is set to be unveiled in China alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra and the Vivo X200s on April 21. The smartwatch and smartphones will be accompanied by the Vivo Pad 5 Pro and the Vivo Pad SE tablets as well. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the key features of the smart wearable including its battery life, weight and several health tracking elements. It will come with some upgrades over the existing Vivo Watch 3, which was introduced in November 2023.

Vivo Watch 5 Key Features 

The Vivo Watch 5 will be equipped with AI-backed running guidance features, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. In the post, Vivo also revealed that the smartwatch will weigh 32g and support a 30-second blood pressure risk assessment feature.

In another post, the company claims that the Vivo Watch 5 will offer up to 22 days of battery life on a single charge. This is an improvement over the 16-day usage time that the existing Vivo Watch 3 is said to offer.

Among health and wellness features, alongside blood pressure tracking, the Vivo Watch 5 will support heart health monitoring and offer arrhythmia analysis. The smartwatch will run on BlueOS out-of-the-box and support the "Blue Heart Xiao V (translated from Chinese)" AI assistant.

The Vivo Watch 5 will have a round display, the promotional posters suggest. The smartwatch will be equipped with a crown and a function button on the right edge. It appears to be similar in design to the Vivo Watch 3, whic sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and is powered by a BES2700BP chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

It ships with BlueOS and eSIM support. The smartwatch packs a 505mAh battery and has a 5ATM water resistance rating. Without the straps, the Watch 3 weighs 36 grams. At launch, the watch was priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,600) and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the Bluetooth and eSIM versions, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Watch 5, Vivo Watch 5 Features, Vivo Watch 5 Launch, Vivo Watch 3, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
