Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Home Appliances With Up to 65 Percent Off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on September 23
SBI card holders can avail of another 10 percent discount on transactions
No-cost EMI option is also available on select products
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, which started on September 23 for all users, is held annually during India's festive season. For many households, this is the time to upgrade existing home appliances with newer and more capable devices. With the e-commerce giant offering lucrative discounts on washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, microwave ovens, air conditioners, chimneys, and more, shoppers can purchase devices from popular brands without taking a major hit on their pockets. Brands offering home appliances at a discount include Samsung, LG, Godrej, Haier, Hitachi, and Bosch.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025: Deals and Discounts
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 65 percent discount on home appliances. While that in itself might be a great way to save on your purchases, there are other ways to reduce the effective price of devices even further. Those making transactions with an SBI credit or debit card can avail of an additional 10 percent discount on their purchases. More conscious buyers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option to spread out their expenses over up to 24 months.
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
