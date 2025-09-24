Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Home Appliances With Up to 65 Percent Off

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, which started on September 23 for all users, is held annually during India's festive season. For many households, this is the time to upgrade existing home appliances with newer and more capable devices. With the e-commerce giant offering lucrative discounts on washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, microwave ovens, air conditioners, chimneys, and more, shoppers can purchase devices from popular brands without taking a major hit on their pockets. Brands offering home appliances at a discount include Samsung, LG, Godrej, Haier, Hitachi, and Bosch.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 65 percent discount on home appliances. While that in itself might be a great way to save on your purchases, there are other ways to reduce the effective price of devices even further. Those making transactions with an SBI credit or debit card can avail of an additional 10 percent discount on their purchases. More conscious buyers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option to spread out their expenses over up to 24 months.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on home appliances. However, if you're in the market for 2-in-1 laptops, we have covered the top deals here. Alternatively, gamers who want to buy gaming peripherals at a lower effective price can check our buying guide here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.