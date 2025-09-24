Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Home Appliances With Up to 65 Percent Off

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the Samsung front-loading washing machine is priced at Rs. 28,240.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 19:25 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 brings deals on home appliance devices from multiple brands

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on September 23
  • SBI card holders can avail of another 10 percent discount on transactions
  • No-cost EMI option is also available on select products
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, which started on September 23 for all users, is held annually during India's festive season. For many households, this is the time to upgrade existing home appliances with newer and more capable devices. With the e-commerce giant offering lucrative discounts on washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, microwave ovens, air conditioners, chimneys, and more, shoppers can purchase devices from popular brands without taking a major hit on their pockets. Brands offering home appliances at a discount include Samsung, LG, Godrej, Haier, Hitachi, and Bosch.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 65 percent discount on home appliances. While that in itself might be a great way to save on your purchases, there are other ways to reduce the effective price of devices even further. Those making transactions with an SBI credit or debit card can avail of an additional 10 percent discount on their purchases. More conscious buyers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option to spread out their expenses over up to 24 months.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on home appliances. However, if you're in the market for 2-in-1 laptops, we have covered the top deals here. Alternatively, gamers who want to buy gaming peripherals at a lower effective price can check our buying guide here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung front-loading washing machine (9kg) Rs. 50,990 Rs. 28,240 Buy Now
LG double door refrigerator (655L) Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 58,240 Buy Now
LG front-loading washing machine (9kg) Rs. 52,990 Rs. 27,740 Buy Now
Samsung AI smart refrigerator (653L) Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 60,240 Buy Now
Godrej top-loading washing machine (8kg) Rs. 34,000 Rs. 14,240 Buy Now
Haier double door refrigerator (596L) Rs. 1,21,890 Rs. 50,240 Buy Now
Hitachi split AC (1.5 Ton) Rs. 63,850 Rs. 25,950 Buy Now
Bosch Dishwasher Rs. 52,990 Rs. 35,500 Buy Now
LG Convection oven (28L) Rs. 16,990 Rs. 12,730 Buy Now
Elica filterless chimney (60cm) Rs. 28,990 Rs. 12,490 Buy Now
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, Amazon sale, Amazon, Samsung, LG, Godrej, Haier, Hitachi, Bosch
