Moto Watch Launched in India With Up to 13 Days of Battery Life, Sleep Monitoring: Price, Features

Moto Watch will go on sale in India on January 30 via the Motorola India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2026 14:19 IST
Moto Watch Launched in India With Up to 13 Days of Battery Life, Sleep Monitoring: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Watch is offered in stainless steel, leather, and silicon strap options.

Highlights
  • Moto Watch sports a 1.4-inch circular OLED display
  • Moto Watch ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
  • The smartwatch features 512MB RAM and 4GB eMMC
Moto Watch was launched in India on Friday, along with the tech firm's Motorola Signature, at an event in Mumbai. The new smartwatch will be available for purchase in India via the company's online store. The Moto Watch has been launched in India with various health and fitness tracking functionalities, like blood-oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, and “advanced” sleep and recovery monitoring. It is equipped with a round dial, which houses a 1.4-inch OLED display. The new Motorola smartwatch has been developed in collaboration with Polar, the health tracking wearables maker.

Moto Watch Price in India, Availability

Moto Watch price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the silicone strap variant. Meanwhile, the metal and leather strap options are offered at Rs. 6,999. It will go on sale in the country on January 30 via the Motorola India website.

The silicone strap model of the Moto Watch is offered in Pantone Herbal Garden, Pantone Volcanic Ash, and Pantone Parachute Purple colourways, while the leather strap variant ships in Pantone Mocha Mousse shade. Lastly, the stainless steel band model can be purchased in Matte Black and Matte Silver colourways.

Moto Watch Specifications, Features

The Moto Watch sports a round dial, featuring a 1.4-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartwatch ships with 4GB of eMMC storage. It also supports dual-frequency GPS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

In terms of health and fitness tracking features, the Moto Watch offers heart rate monitoring, recovery monitoring, hydration reminders, blood-oxygen level monitoring, a step counter, and a calorie counter. The smartwatch will also provide a sleep score to users based on the quality of sleep.

The Moto Watch is compatible with devices running Android 12 or newer versions. It gets an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a PPG sensor, SpO2 sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an e-compass. Motorola claims that its new Moto Watch will offer up to 13 days of battery life, and five minutes of charge is claimed to power the wearable for “a day”. It ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and is water resistant up to 1 ATM. The new smartwatch measures 47x47x12mm, and weighs about 35g.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Moto Watch, Moto Watch India Launch, Moto Watch Price in India, Moto Watch Specifications, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
