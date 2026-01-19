Technology News
Moto Watch India Launch Date Announced; to Feature 47mm Aluminium Design and Dual-Frequency GPS

Moto Watch is teased to be the first Motorola smartwatch built in partnership with Polar, a Finnish sports and fitness tech company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 January 2026 09:00 IST
Moto Watch India Launch Date Announced; to Feature 47mm Aluminium Design and Dual-Frequency GPS

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola says its new smartwatch delivers up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge

Highlights
  • Moto Watch will be launched in India alongside Motorola Signature
  • The smartwatch's health and fitness features are powered by Polar
  • Buyers will be able to choose from silicone and stainless steel straps
Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch in India. Dubbed Moto Watch, its launch date has been announced by the brand. The Lenovo-owned brand first introduced the smartwatch as part of its latest ecosystem lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 earlier this month. It is confirmed to sport a 47mm aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Moto Watch will promise up to 13 days of battery life.

Moto Watch India Launch Date, Availability

The Moto Watch will be launched in India on January 23 at 12pm IST. Its launch will take place alongside the new Motorola Signature, which was also showcased by the brand at CES 2026. The company has confirmed that its upcoming smartwatch will be sold in two colourways — Matte Black and Matte Silver. Customers can purchase it with either silicone or stainless steel strap options.

After launch, the Moto Watch will be sold in India via Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Moto Watch Features Specifications

The Moto Watch sports a 1.4-inch circular OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. There are faint minute markings or a chronograph design that seems to be engraved or printed on the outer rim of the glass. The smartwatch has an aluminium frame and measures 47 x 47 x 12mm in terms of dimensions. It tips the scales at 39g.

At CES, the company says its new Moto Watch supports step count, stress detection, sleep monitoring, and more health and fitness tracking features. It is also teased to be the first Motorola smartwatch built in partnership with Polar, a Finnish sports and fitness tech company. The latter powers the advanced health tracking features, such as workout logging, heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, and more.

The Moto Watch has Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth 5.3, audio notification alerts, and support for the Catch me up feature with Moto AI-compatible smartphones. The smartwatch also supports dual-frequency GPS. It is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery life with the always-on display (AOD) turned off, and up to seven days of playtime with AOD turned on.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Moto Watch, Moto Watch Price in India, Moto Watch Launch, Moto Watch Specifications, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Turbo Read

