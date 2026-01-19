Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch in India. Dubbed Moto Watch, its launch date has been announced by the brand. The Lenovo-owned brand first introduced the smartwatch as part of its latest ecosystem lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 earlier this month. It is confirmed to sport a 47mm aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Moto Watch will promise up to 13 days of battery life.

The Moto Watch will be launched in India on January 23 at 12pm IST. Its launch will take place alongside the new Motorola Signature, which was also showcased by the brand at CES 2026. The company has confirmed that its upcoming smartwatch will be sold in two colourways — Matte Black and Matte Silver. Customers can purchase it with either silicone or stainless steel strap options.

Welcome, moto watch - making its debut ⌚



A sleek 47mm design with a stainless steel frame, Gorilla Glass 3, and ready for underwater moments



Launching 23rd January on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW, and leading retail stores. #MotoWatch #Motorola #StyleInSync pic.twitter.com/8ZiwMLL3C4 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 16, 2026

After launch, the Moto Watch will be sold in India via Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Moto Watch Features Specifications

The Moto Watch sports a 1.4-inch circular OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. There are faint minute markings or a chronograph design that seems to be engraved or printed on the outer rim of the glass. The smartwatch has an aluminium frame and measures 47 x 47 x 12mm in terms of dimensions. It tips the scales at 39g.

At CES, the company says its new Moto Watch supports step count, stress detection, sleep monitoring, and more health and fitness tracking features. It is also teased to be the first Motorola smartwatch built in partnership with Polar, a Finnish sports and fitness tech company. The latter powers the advanced health tracking features, such as workout logging, heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, and more.

The Moto Watch has Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth 5.3, audio notification alerts, and support for the Catch me up feature with Moto AI-compatible smartphones. The smartwatch also supports dual-frequency GPS. It is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery life with the always-on display (AOD) turned off, and up to seven days of playtime with AOD turned on.