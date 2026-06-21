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Upcoming WhatsApp Features on iOS and Android You Should Know About

Meta One could bring shared premium benefits across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 June 2026 10:00 IST
Upcoming WhatsApp Features on iOS and Android You Should Know About

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Several new WhatsApp features are currently in testing

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp may finally add native message scheduling
  • Scheduled messages are being tested for iPhone users
  • View-once text messages could boost chat privacy
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WhatsApp is reportedly developing several new features that could enhance privacy, security, and convenience across its Android and iPhone apps. Recent beta updates have revealed tools such as scam alerts for unknown contacts, view-once text messages, a dedicated voice note widget, message scheduling support, and a possible Meta One subscription integration. While these features are still being tested, they offer a glimpse at some of the additions that could arrive on the platform in the coming months.

Scam Alerts for Unknown Contacts

One of the most notable features spotted in development is a new Scam Alert system for Android. The feature is expected to work when users receive messages from unknown contacts. WhatsApp could analyse suspicious content locally on the device and display a warning before a user continues interacting with the sender. Because the analysis reportedly takes place on-device, the company may be able to introduce the feature without compromising its end-to-end encryption protections. If released, the tool could help users identify fraudulent messages before they respond or share sensitive information.

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Voice Note Widget

WhatsApp may soon make voice messaging more accessible on Android smartphones. A recent beta version reportedly includes references to a dedicated voice note widget that can be placed on the home screen. The shortcut is expected to launch WhatsApp's voice recording interface directly, reducing the number of steps required to send an audio message. For users who rely heavily on voice notes instead of text messages, the widget could make day-to-day communication more convenient.

View-Once Text Messages

The messaging platform already supports view-once photos, videos, and voice notes, but text messages could be next. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a view-once text message feature for iPhone users that would allow messages to disappear after the recipient opens them. Early findings suggest recipients may be prevented from forwarding, copying, or saving these messages. If introduced, the feature could expand WhatsApp's privacy-focused toolkit beyond media sharing and into text-based conversations.

Scheduled Messages

Scheduling messages has long been one of the most requested features on WhatsApp. The company is now said to be testing native support for scheduling messages on iPhone. The feature would reportedly allow users to select a date and time before sending a message, which WhatsApp would then deliver automatically. Such a tool could prove useful for reminders, birthday wishes, business communications, and conversations involving people in different time zones.

Meta One Subscription on WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon become part of a broader Meta subscription offering. References discovered in a recent Android beta version of the app suggest Meta is developing a Meta One plan that could bundle premium benefits across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook under a single subscription. Although the company has not revealed the final feature set, the plan could simplify access to paid services across Meta's apps. If introduced, users may no longer need separate subscriptions for premium features offered on individual platforms.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for Android
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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