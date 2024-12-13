Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Phi 4 Open Source Small Language Model Introduced; Claimed to Outperform Gemini 1.5 Pro

Microsoft Phi-4 Open-Source Small Language Model Introduced; Claimed to Outperform Gemini 1.5 Pro

Microsoft says the Phi-4 AI model improves its performance in complex reasoning in areas such as mathematics.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2024 17:27 IST
Microsoft Phi-4 Open-Source Small Language Model Introduced; Claimed to Outperform Gemini 1.5 Pro

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft said the AI model will be available on Hugging Face next week

Highlights
  • Microsoft’s Phi-4 AI model has 14 billion parameters
  • Phi-4 is currently available on Microsoft's Azure AI Foundry
  • Microsoft released Phi-3.5 in August
Advertisement

Microsoft on Friday released its Phi-4 artificial intelligence (AI) model. The company's latest small language model (SLM) joins its open-source Phi family of foundational models. The AI model comes eight months after the release of Phi-3 and four months after the introduction of the Phi-3.5 series of AI models. The tech giant claims that the SLM is more capable of solving complex reasoning-based queries in areas such as mathematics. Additionally, it is also said to excel in conventional language processing.

Microsoft's Phi-4 AI Model to Be Available via Hugging Face

So far, every Phi series has been launched with a mini variant, however, no mini model accompanied the Phi-4 model. Microsoft, in a blog post, highlighted that Phi-4 is currently available on Azure AI Foundry under a Microsoft Research Licence Agreement (MSRLA). The company plans to make it available on Hugging Face next week as well.

The company also shared benchmark scores from its internal testing. Based on these, the new AI model significantly upgrades the capabilities of the older generation model. The tech giant claimed that Phi-4 outperforms Gemini Pro 1.5, a much larger model, on the math competition problems benchmark. It also released a detailed benchmark performance in a technical paper published in the online journal arXiv.

On safety, Microsoft stated that the Azure AI Foundry comes with a set of capabilities to help organisations measure, mitigate, and manage AI risks across the development lifecycle for traditional machine learning and generative AI applications. Additionally, enterprise users can use Azure AI Content Safety features such as prompt shields, groundedness detection and others as a content filter.

Developers can also add these safety capabilities into their applications via a single application programming interface (API). The platform can monitor applications for quality and safety, adversarial prompt attacks, and data integrity and provide developers with real-time alerts. This will be available to those Phi users who access it via Azure.

Notably, smaller language models are often being trained after deployment on synthetic data, allowing them to quickly gain more knowledge and higher efficiency. However, post-training results are not always consistent in real-world use cases.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Phi, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Models, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Unveils Moohan Android XR Headset to Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025

Related Stories

Microsoft Phi-4 Open-Source Small Language Model Introduced; Claimed to Outperform Gemini 1.5 Pro
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. Samsung Unveils Its Moohan XR Headset to Rival the Apple Vision Pro
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Series First Sale Starts Today in India
  5. Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro Launched Globally Alongside FreeBuds Pro 4
  6. Naughty Dog's Next Game Is a New Retro Futuristic Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  7. Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Phi-4 Open-Source Small Language Model Introduced; Claimed to Outperform Gemini 1.5 Pro
  2. JWST Discovers Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects in Orion Nebula, Offering New Clues
  3. Vivo Y300 5G Key Features Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  4. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More
  5. Samsung Unveils Moohan Android XR Headset to Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025
  6. US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE
  7. Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices
  8. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
  9. Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities
  10. Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a New Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »