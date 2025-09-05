Technology News
Adobe Premiere App for iOS Introduced With Desktop-Like Controls, Generative AI Tools

Adobe Premiere is currently available for pre-order on the App Store, and will release on September 30.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 11:57 IST
Adobe Premiere App for iOS Introduced With Desktop-Like Controls, Generative AI Tools

Photo Credit: Adobe

While Adobe Premiere is free to use, users will be charged for cloud storage and AI features

Highlights
  • The app comes with multi-track timelines and dynamic audio waveforms
  • Adobe Premiere lets users directly upload videos to TikTok and Instagram
  • The company said an Android version is currently under development
Adobe announced on Thursday the release of its Premiere video editing platform for iOS. The app is currently listed on the App Store and will be available to download later this month. The software giant says the free-to-use app will offer users tools and controls that are close to the Premiere Pro experience on the desktop. That experience includes the multi-track timeline, dynamic audio waveforms, and more. Notably, the new video editor from Adobe does not replace the existing Premiere Rush app.

Adobe Premiere for iOS Introduced

The company says that Adobe Premiere, its new video editor for iPhone, can be pre-ordered via the App Store. It will be launched and made available to download on September 30. An Android version of the app is currently in development, but there's no word on when it will arrive.

Mike Polner, the VP of Product Marketing and GM of Next Gen Creators at Adobe, said, “We're bringing Adobe Premiere to mobile[..]now reimagined as a fast, free, and intuitive app that puts pro-level creative control in your hands, without the pro-level complexity.”

The video editing app is free to use, but it does not add any watermarks to the edited videos, giving them a clean look. The controls are said to be kept close to the desktop version, with multi-track timelines and dynamic audio waveforms. Users will be able to trim, layer, and fine-tune the videos per frame. The Adobe Premiere app also brings features such as automatic captions with stylised subtitles, support for 4K HDR, and video, audio, and text layers.

While most of the features in the app are free, users will have to pay for additional cloud storage and generative AI credits. The credits will go towards the generative sound effects feature, which allows users to generate custom effects based on text prompts and their voice. Adobe is also offering the AI-powered enhanced speech feature that removes noise from recorded voice-overs to make the sound clear.

The app also comes equipped with Adobe Firefly, allowing users to generate video, image, and audio assets based on text prompts. Apart from this, the app also gives access to the company's entire catalogue of stock assets. Adobe Premiere also offers interoperability, as users can start a project on the iOS app and finish it on the desktop, or vice versa.

Focused on mobile-first use cases, the Adobe Premiere app can directly upload edited videos to TikTok, YouTube Shorts, or Instagram with a single tap. The app will also automatically resize the video for each platform.

Further reading: Adobe Premiere, iOS, iPhone, Adobe, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

