  Google Search's AI Mode Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Tablets

Google Search's AI Mode Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Tablets

Google's AI Mode can be seen at the top of the Discover feed on Pixel tablets.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 14:16 IST


Photo Credit: Google

AI Mode in Search is currently not available in the Google app on iPad

Highlights
  • A shortcut for AI Mode is said to be available in the Pixel Launcher
  • AI Mode in Search is reportedly being rolled out with Google app v16.30
  • The feature is said not to be optimised in the landscape view
Google is expanding its new artificial intelligence (AI) search experience, AI Mode, to Android tablets, according to a report. The Mountain View-based tech giant is reportedly rolling out AI Mode to the larger display devices with the latest update to the Google app. Tablets typically tend to get new features later than smartphones and desktop interfaces due to size optimisation requirements. The new AI Mode in Android tablets doesn't appear to be optimised in the landscape view, and the page appears stretched out.

Google's AI Mode Reportedly Spotted on Pixel Tablet

9to5Google spotted the AI Mode on Google search on an Android tablet. It was available on Google app version 16.30, which is currently in beta. While Gadgets 360 staff members have not spotted the feature yet, the publication claims to have seen it in the Pixel Tablet, which was launched in select markets in 2023.

Sharing screenshots of the feature, the report mentioned that beta testers can now see AI Mode in the Discover feed, which appears on the home screen. Just like smartphones, the icon for the feature is said to sit underneath the search bar, alongside Google Lens gallery, and translation features. Its shortcut is reportedly also available via Pixel Launcher or home screen widget, which can be either set or removed via Google app settings.

The publication claims that the AI Mode layout in tablets is the same as the one seen on Android smartphones. However, in the landscape orientation, the prompt bar appears to be stretched out and not well optimised. The responses reportedly appear in the same fashion as other interfaces.

Tapping takes you to the exact same prompt bar with image uploads and Google Lens on phones, but stretched out. This is not the most optimised interface (stick to portrait orientation over landscape), but it more than works and is better than having to visit google.com/aimode in Chrome. Meanwhile, responses look fine since Google is just using AI Mode's desktop web layout. At this moment, the latest Google app on iPad does not offer AI Mode.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications


