Google is expanding its AI-powered shopping experience. Earlier this year, the company introduced a set of experimental shopping tools through Google Labs, giving users a glimpse of how artificial intelligence could simplify online retail. By July, the feature was rolled out broadly, allowing shoppers to virtually try on clothing and accessories without stepping outside. Now, Google is taking things a step further, bringing footwear into the mix, allowing users to visualise and try on shoes from the comfort of their own homes.

Google's AI Shopping Tool Now Lets You Virtually Try On Shoes

In a new post on its official The Keyword blog, Google announced on Wednesday that shoppers can now use its AI-powered “try-on” feature to preview how a pair of shoes would look on them before making a purchase. The tool works by asking users to upload a full-length photo, allowing Google's system to generate a realistic image of how the shoes might appear when worn.

For those who have used Google's Try It On option before, the process feels familiar as it functions just like the apparel try-on tool. To use it, shoppers tap on any shoe listing in Google Search, select the Try It On button, and upload their photo. Within moments, the platform displays a digital representation of the user wearing the selected shoes. The generated image can be saved or shared with others for feedback.

This rollout follows Google's earlier expansion into AI-driven virtual clothing try-ons, introduced about two months ago. Previously, the feature showed garments on a range of body types using diverse models. Now, with this upgraded AI capability, Google allows users to visualise apparel, and now footwear, on a digital version of their own body, making online shopping even more personalised and immersive.

Notably, Google launched an experimental app called Doppl in June, using AI to show how different outfits might look on users. Built on the same generative AI technology as Google's virtual try-on feature, now expanded to include shoes, Doppl offers a more immersive styling experience. It helps shoppers refine their personal style and even creates AI-generated videos to show how outfits would move and appear in real life.

Google is also expanding its virtual try-on tools to Australia, Canada, and Japan.